Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2024) - Safe Supply Streaming Co. Ltd. (CSE: SPLY) (FSE: QM4) (OTCQB: SSPLF) ("Safe Supply" or "the Company"), a pioneering public company at the forefront of the third wave of the drug policy movement, is thrilled to announce that together with its portfolio company CannaLabs, it has completed the successful order and upcoming shipment of the legal supply of coca and iced coca leaf, coca powder, and extract. This significant milestone demonstrates Safe Supply's commitment to revolutionizing the supply chain and enhancing product testing and security at border control.

Highlights :

Supply Chain Enhancement : This shipment marks a material advancement in Safe Supply's supply chain, ensuring a secure, legal, and efficient flow of products directly to the market, setting a new industry standard for reliability and safety.

Leadership Positioning : By securing the world's marque government owned and run legal supplier of coca leaf and coca leaf extracts & derivatives, Safe Supply reaffirms its status as a leading force in the third wave of health reform, demonstrating unparalleled commitment to quality, innovation, and market dominance.

Strategic Portfolio Synergy : The inclusion of CannaLabs in Safe Supply's portfolio is a strategic move, leveraging synergies to advance the dealer license process and solidify the market presence of both entities in offering cutting-edge health solutions.

Future Revenue Potential: As regulations evolve, this shipment underscores Safe Supply's potential for significant future revenue growth, positioning the Company at the leading edge of an expanding market with pent-up consumer demand and regulatory acceptance.

The order consists of 10 kg of Spray-Dried Coca Powder and 10 litres of Liquid Coca Extract Enaco. The supplier confirmed that these products are ready for dispatching pending receipt of payment, which is expected immediately. Following airline confirmation and the approval of all necessary paperwork, delivery to Safe Supply's head office in Canada is expected to take nearly one week.

Bill Panagiotakopoulos, CEO, Safe Supply, expressed his enthusiasm for this development, stating: "This shipment is not just a milestone for Safe Supply and CannaLabs, while also a leap forward for the entire health movement. Our dedication to securing a legal and safe supply chain for these products underscores our commitment to innovation, safety, and the well-being of our customers. We're setting new industry standards and developing ground-breaking and innovative health solutions."

This strategic move positions Safe Supply and CannaLabs at the forefront of the healthcare and drug policy reforms. Investors and stakeholders are invited to follow Safe Supply's journey as the Company continues to make significant developments in health innovation, supply chain security, and global wellness.

Grant of Options

Safe Supply also announces that the Board has approved the grant of 250,000 stock options to recently appointed Board Director, Jack Bensimon. These stock options are exercisable at C$0.12, have a three-year term, and vest fully upon grant.

About Safe Supply

Safe Supply Streaming is a public company committed to improving public health outcomes through strategic investments in harm reduction and medical technology. With a focus on innovative solutions and partnerships, Safe Supply Streaming aims to address critical health crises and offer meaningful, life-saving interventions.

Learn more at www.safesupply.com and follow Safe Supply on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

