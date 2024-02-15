Universities and businesses from the United Kingdom, Africa, Asia, and the Indo-Pacific are assessing the potential to set up sustainable PV module manufacturing hubs across the Global South.A project led by Swansea University in the United Kingdom is exploring the potential of countries in Africa, Asia and the Indo-Pacific to set up manufacturing hubs for low-cost PV modules. TEA at SUNRISE is a collaboration between Swansea University's SUNRISE network, an international project developing solar technologies to address energy poverty, and the UK government-funded Transforming Energy Access (TEA) ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...