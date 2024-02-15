All That's Good Productions: Beloved Viral Internet Sensation "Nora the Piano Cat" Inspires Development of New Animated Series for Children Worldwide

Emmy Award-Winning Philadelphia-Based Production Company & Nationally Acclaimed Partners Inspire Future Generations Through Music & Creativity, Continuing Nora's Legacy

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, All That's Good Productions unveils an official sizzle reel forNora the Piano Cat, a creative, culturally diverse, and educational animated children's series for all ages, inspired by " one of Philadelphia's first viral animal stars ", Nora the Piano Cat. The show stars Nora, who first became globally recognized in 2007 as a musically gifted internet sensation after a YouTube video of her playing the piano went viral. Nora has been featured on BB C Earth , TODAY.com , The Los Angeles Times , USA Today , 6ABC Action News , The Philadelphia Inquirer ,Hong Kong's My Pet magazine, National Geographic, and more.

Earlier last week, fans worldwide learned of Nora's passing at age 19 on February 5, 2024. Despite this loss, her memory endures through the music and joy she brought to her devoted global fanbase.

"I did not adopt Nora the Piano Cat, she adopted me," says Nora's owner Betsy Alexander. "I had no idea at that moment that she was a cat genius destined to become an inspiration to so many people. The animated series will allow her to live on and continue to entertain and inspire us to pursue our dreams as she teaches us that we all have many abilities and hidden talents. There are so many beautiful life lessons to be learned from this project as our beloved feline friend Nora the Piano Cat thrills and delights children all over the world."

This new series, produced in Nora's hometown of Philadelphia, aims to enrich global audiences by showcasing diverse music genres. Studies indicate that musical activities promote cognitive development and self-expression, while exposure to culturally diverse music fosters empathy and cultural understanding. Despite the documented benefits of music education, schools nationwide are cutting arts programs due to budget constraints, depriving countless children of access to art, dance, and music classes. Nora The Piano Cat strives to offer innovative solutions to address accessibility challenges surrounding music and arts enrichment. This series also aims to nurture children's self-expression through creativity, while advocating for diversity, equity, and inclusion.

"Nora the Piano Cat has the potential to inspire and encourage the next generation of creatives. We're grateful for the opportunity to craft this series with a dedicated team that truly understands the meaning of collaboration, inclusivity, creativity, and the magic of music," says Elena Ordille, producer at All That's Good Productions. "We have been in conversations with high-profile networks and brands, the support has already been flooding in and we are excited to see this project come to life, as we anticipate the project premiering later this year."

"My goal with this series is to capture even just some of the magic that Nora brought to the world every day and help her legacy live on for many years to come through all of her fans around the world," says Michael Foulke, Nora The Piano Cat writer.

Behind the scenes, a team of industry veterans combine their seasoned expertise to ensure Nora's story is properly told with the utmost care and creativity. Noteworthy contributors:

All That's Good Productions is an Emmy award-winning production company based in Philadelphia with locations in Los Angeles and southern New Jersey. All That's Good has produced shows for many notable networks such as Netflix, Disney+, HGTV, VOX Media, NBC Universal , and brands including Kitchenaid, Hasbro Toys , and Microsoft.

is an Emmy award-winning production company based in Philadelphia with locations in Los Angeles and southern New Jersey. All That's Good has produced shows for many notable networks such as , and brands including , and Elena Ordille produces, coordinates, and develops a variety of unscripted, documentary, narrative and branded content for All That's Good Productions, where she has worked with clients including Vox Media, NBCUniversal, Microsoft, and DIY Network. Elena was a Producer on Vox Media /Kitchenaid's branded series Design Minded , which recently won a Digiday Content Marketing Award for "Best Branded Content Series".

produces, coordinates, and develops a variety of unscripted, documentary, narrative and branded content for All That's Good Productions, where she has worked with clients including Vox Media, NBCUniversal, Microsoft, and DIY Network. Elena was a Producer on /Kitchenaid's branded series , which recently won a Digiday Content Marketing Award for "Best Branded Content Series". Michael Foulke is an Emmy-nominated Writer/Producer with a rich background in children's television, having worked with major networks such as Netflix, Disney, PBS, Nickelodeon , and more. Foulke's recent credits include the PBS Kids series Elinor Wonders Why and Netflix's Word Party .

is an Emmy-nominated Writer/Producer with a rich background in children's television, having worked with major networks such as , and more. Foulke's recent credits include the and . Kathleen Kim is an accomplished actress, TV producer, and puppeteer, best known for her roles on Sesame Street as the first Asian-American Muppet character Ji Young, as well as appearances on Helpsters and Awkwafina is Nora from Queens .

is an accomplished actress, TV producer, and puppeteer, best known for her roles on as the first Asian-American Muppet character Ji Young, as well as appearances on and . Michael Biello & Dan Martin are an award-winning, musical theatre lyricist and composer duo, known for their collaborative works such as the award winning musical Breathe and Off-Broadway musical Marry Harry . Their contributions to the world of musicals and film have earned them recognition and praise, enriching the cultural landscape with their artistry.

are an award-winning, musical theatre lyricist and composer duo, known for their collaborative works such as the award winning musical and Off-Broadway musical . Their contributions to the world of musicals and film have earned them recognition and praise, enriching the cultural landscape with their artistry. Betsy Alexander is a prolific creator in musical theatre. Alexander has crafted numerous works that have garnered acclaim nationally and internationally. Her musicals, including Another Kind of Hero, Anne Frank: A Voice Heard andI Never Saw Another Butterfly, showcase her talent for storytelling and engaging audiences of all ages.

