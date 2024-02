As from February 15, 2024, the following instruments listed on STO Warrants will change market segment to STO Warrants Extend ME. ISIN Long name GB00BQRR1689 MINI L TXN AVA 01 GB00BQRR1P76 MINI L REALTY AVA 4 Current Market Segment New Market Segment as of effective date STO Warrants STO Warrants Extend ME STO Warrants STO Warrants Extend ME For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com