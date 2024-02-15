

The Egyptian Businessmen's Association (EBA) convened to discuss the importance of technology in keeping exporters compliant with the requirements of the EU.



Wassim Merheby of Verofax explains the opportunity for Egyptian exporters to achieve greater profits and seize greater market share in the EU.

CAIRO, Feb 15, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The Egyptian Businessmen's Association (EBA) convened a symposium on February 9, chaired by Engineer Majd al-Din al-Manzalawi, Secretary-General and Chairman of the Association's Industry and Scientific Research Committee, to address the challenges and opportunities presented by the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), a body of law governing manufacturing standards for Egyptian exporters.The symposium invited Mr Wassim Merheby, the CEO of Verofax, and a technology and artificial intelligence expert, along with Dr. Hossam Ezz al-Din, Director General of the Industrial Pollution Control Program at the Ministry of Environment, and several heads of specialized committees, to focus on the urgent need for Egyptian exports to align with the green economy principles outlined in the CBAM law.The discussion emphasized the imperative for Egyptian exports to adhere to green economy principles outlined in the CBAM law. Key topics included the integration of automated quality data, aggregated across supply chains to streamline compliance processes, access to financing opportunities from prominent European institutions, and enhancing industry performance to support a sustainable economy in Egypt.Merheby highlighted the timeline for compliance, noting that registration for the new European Market export regulations system would commence on January 1, 2025, with full implementation scheduled for January 2026. Merheby urged Egyptian factories to adapt promptly to the new international legislation, to avoid export bans and hefty tariffs of up to 35%.The symposium underscored the importance of automating the processes in exporting factories to efficiently meet carbon footprint standards, thereby enabling Egyptian exporters to provide high-quality and validated data. This automation is made possible through Verofax' comprehensive lifecycle assessment solution, which integrates over 130 systems, ensuring seamless verification of recycled goods, emission reductions, and quality data aggregation for exports to the EU.Hossam Ezz El-Din, Director General of the Industrial Pollution Reduction Program at the Ministry of Environment, outlined the program's objective to incentivize industries to adopt environmentally compliant and sustainable practices through finance packages of loans and grants, funded by the European Union.El-Din elaborated on available financing programs, detailing two types of program: loans and grants. The Central Bank of Egypt has directed these programs to local banks, including the Ibad program, valued at 135 million euros and expected to conclude by the end of the year. Additionally, a new program named Green, valued at 268 million euros, will commence in 2025, offering a grace period of one to two years and repayment over 5 years. This program also allows borrowing in foreign currency and repayment in Egyptian pounds.The symposium concluded with a call for continued collaboration among government bodies, financing institutions, and industries to facilitate smooth transition towards environmentally compliant production practices, thereby ensuring Egypt's competitiveness in international markets.YouTube: https://youtu.be/i88vJzpjPsMsource: Symposium on Carbon Tax - Egyptian Businessmen's Association discusses the importance of technology in factory compatibility with EU export requirements; Elmahrousa News, February 9th, 2024.About VerofaxVerofax is a blockchain-enabled Asset Digitization & Traceability Solution provider, assisting various industries in automating data validation for EU commodity exports, integrating a Lifecycle Assessment Solution that automates data aggregation across supply chains for seamless EU Carbon Border Compliance. Integrated with Microsoft IoT hub, validated on Azure Cloud, and in compliance with ISO 14064/14067. Our patented computer vision prevents double counting, and our digital passport on an immutable ledger enables validated data for smooth exports to the EU. Learn more about our automated Lifecycle Assessment Solution at www.verofax.com, and contact us at info@verofax.com.About Egyptian Businessmen's Association (EBA)The Egyptian Businessmen's Association (EBA) is a leading organization dedicated to advancing economic development, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices in Egypt. With a diverse membership representing various industries, the EBA catalyzes innovation, advocacy, and partnership-building to drive inclusive growth and prosperity. Visit www.eba.org.eg.For media inquiries:Wassim Merheby, CEO, VerofaxEmail: info@verofax.comSource: Verofax Ltd