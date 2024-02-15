Electrifying the Future: USA EV and EV Charging Market to Surge to $1 Trillion by 2026: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Buckle up, America. The electric vehicle (EV) revolution is gaining momentum, and the USA EV and EV charging equipment market is poised for an electrifying journey. Ken Research's "USA EV and EV Charging Equipment Market" report predicts a staggering 74.7% CAGR, propelling the market size to a colossal $1 trillion by 2026. This press release unveils the key drivers, challenges, and exciting prospects shaping this transformative landscape.

Market Overview: Shifting Gears towards Sustainability and Innovation

Beyond simply offering cleaner transportation options, the US EV and EV charging market plays a crucial role in reducing carbon emissions, combating climate change, and fostering energy independence. In 2022, the market reached a size of $115 billion, and it's on track for exponential growth, driven by:

Government Policies: Stringent emission regulations, tax incentives, and infrastructure investments are accelerating EV adoption.

Stringent emission regulations, tax incentives, and infrastructure investments are accelerating EV adoption. Falling Battery Costs: Advancements in battery technology are making EVs more affordable and accessible.

Advancements in battery technology are making EVs more affordable and accessible. Growing Environmental Awareness: Consumers are increasingly prioritizing sustainability, driving demand for EVs.

Consumers are increasingly prioritizing sustainability, driving demand for EVs. Expanding Charging Infrastructure: The rapid deployment of charging stations is mitigating range anxiety and boosting consumer confidence.

Interested to Know More about this Report, Request a Free Sample Report

Market Segmentation: Diverse Needs, Tailored Solutions

The report delves into the diverse segments of the US EV and EV charging market, offering a comprehensive view:

EV Types: Passenger cars dominate the market (80%), followed by light commercial vehicles (15%) and heavy-duty vehicles (5%). The demand for all segments is expected to rise.

Passenger cars dominate the market (80%), followed by light commercial vehicles (15%) and heavy-duty vehicles (5%). The demand for all segments is expected to rise. Charging Solutions: Level 2 chargers hold the largest share (60%), followed by DC fast chargers (25%) and Level 1 home chargers (15%). The mix is expected to shift towards faster charging solutions.

Level 2 chargers hold the largest share (60%), followed by DC fast chargers (25%) and Level 1 home chargers (15%). The mix is expected to shift towards faster charging solutions. End-User Industry: Personal use leads the demand (70%), followed by commercial fleets (20%) and government agencies (10%). Public charging infrastructure is crucial for all segments.

Competitive Landscape: Global Giants & Local Innovators Lead the Charge

The market features a blend of established global players, regional leaders, and innovative startups:

Global Leaders: Tesla, Volkswagen, and Ford are major players in the EV segment, while ABB, Siemens, and Charge Point dominate the charging equipment market.

Tesla, Volkswagen, and Ford are major players in the EV segment, while ABB, Siemens, and Charge Point dominate the charging equipment market. Regional Champions: Rivian and Lucid Motors are making waves in the luxury EV segment, while EVgo and Blink Charging are expanding their charging networks.

Rivian and Lucid Motors are making waves in the luxury EV segment, while EVgo and Blink Charging are expanding their charging networks. Emerging Challengers: Innovative startups like NIO and Faraday Future are entering the market with unique offerings and disruptive technologies.

Challenges: Navigating the Roadblocks to Electrification

Despite the promising outlook, some challenges need to be addressed:

High upfront cost of EVs: While battery costs are decreasing, EVs remain more expensive than gasoline-powered vehicles for some consumers.

While battery costs are decreasing, EVs remain more expensive than gasoline-powered vehicles for some consumers. Limited charging infrastructure: Range anxiety remains a concern, especially in rural areas and long-distance travel scenarios.

Range anxiety remains a concern, especially in rural areas and long-distance travel scenarios. Grid integration challenges: Integrating a growing number of EVs into the grid requires robust infrastructure and smart charging solutions.

Integrating a growing number of EVs into the grid requires robust infrastructure and smart charging solutions. Supply chain disruptions: Shortages of critical materials and semiconductors can impact EV and charging equipment production.

Visit this Link :- Request for custom report

Future Outlook: A Brighter Horizon Powered by Innovation & Collaboration

The US EV and EV charging market is poised for continued growth, driven by several exciting factors:

Technological Advancements: Advancements in battery technology, autonomous driving, and connected car technologies will further improve EV performance and appeal.

Advancements in battery technology, autonomous driving, and connected car technologies will further improve EV performance and appeal. Focus on Sustainability: Continued investments in renewable energy and green manufacturing practices will make EVs even more environmentally friendly.

Continued investments in renewable energy and green manufacturing practices will make EVs even more environmentally friendly. Public-Private Partnerships: Collaboration between government agencies, utilities, and private companies will accelerate charging infrastructure deployment.

Collaboration between government agencies, utilities, and private companies will accelerate charging infrastructure deployment. Improved Consumer Awareness: Educational campaigns and targeted incentives will address range anxiety and encourage wider EV adoption.

Key Takeaways for Stakeholders:

This report offers valuable insights for various stakeholders in the US EV and EV charging market, including:

EV Manufacturers: Focusing on improving affordability, range, and charging speed, while investing in innovative technologies and expanding partnerships.

Focusing on improving affordability, range, and charging speed, while investing in innovative technologies and expanding partnerships. Charging Equipment Providers: Addressing infrastructure gaps, developing faster charging solutions, and collaborating with utilities and grid operators.

Addressing infrastructure gaps, developing faster charging solutions, and collaborating with utilities and grid operators. Investors: Assessing investment opportunities in promising segments like charging infrastructure, battery technology, and innovative EV startups.

Assessing investment opportunities in promising segments like charging infrastructure, battery technology, and innovative EV startups. Policymakers: Formulating policies that incentivize EV adoption, invest in charging infrastructure, and promote grid modernization.

Formulating policies that incentivize EV adoption, invest in charging infrastructure, and promote grid modernization. Consumers: Gaining insights into the diverse range of EVs and charging options available, making informed choices based on their needs, and contributing to a cleaner and more sustainable future.

Conclusion: Electrifying a Sustainable and Accessible Future

The USA EV and EV charging market stands on the precipice of an electrifying transformation, driven by a confluence of environmental concerns, technological advancements, and government support. By overcoming challenges like affordability, infrastructure gaps, and grid integration, the sector can unlock its full potential, paving the way for a cleaner, more sustainable future for transportation. This transformation will not only benefit businesses and investors but also empower American citizens to embrace new, eco-friendly modes of transportation, ultimately leading to a greener and more sustainable nation. Navigating these opportunities and overcoming challenges will determine whether the USA can truly solidify its position as a global leader in the EV revolution, leaving a lasting legacy for generations to come.

Request free 30 minutes analyst call

Taxonomy

USA EV Market Segmentation

By Type of EV

2-Wheeler

4-Wheeler

By End-Use

Private use

Commercial Use

By 2-Wheeler Type

E-Scooter

E-Motorcycle

By Technology

Removable Battery

Non-Removable Battery

By Battery Type

Lead Acid

Lithium Ion

By Battery Capacity

25 Ah

By Voltage Type

24V

36V

48V

60V

72V

By Vehicle Class of EV

Low-Priced (< $50,000)

Mid-Priced ($50,000-$1,00,000)

Luxury (> $1,00,000)

By EV Propulsion

BEV - Battery Electric Vehicle

PHEV - Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

HEV - Hybrid Electric Vehicle

USA EV Charging Equipment Market Segmentation

By Type of Charger

Fast Charger (DC)

Slow Charger (AC)

By Application

4-Wheelers

2-Wheelers

By Distribution Channels

Direct Sales

Distribution (Wholesale)

Others

By Source of Manufacturing

Imported

Domestic Manufacture

Domestic Assembly

By Type of Application

Home Charging

Private Charging Stations

Public Charging Stations

Portable Chargers

By Major Regions

North-East

South-West

West

South-East

Mid-West

For More Insights On Market Intelligence, Refer To The Link Below: -

USA EV & EV Charging Equipment Market

Related Reports by Ken Research: -

Global E-Bike Market Outlook to 2027 Driven by increase in fuel cost & rising customer preference

The market will grow at a CAGR of 10.3% during 2022-2027 due to increase in fuel cost & rising customer preference Europe is expected to become one of the leading regional segments in the upcoming years. The market is expected to reach over $ 110 Bn by 2030.

Global Electric Motor Market Outlook to 2027 Segmented by Motor Type (AC and DC), By Voltage Type (Less Than 1 kV , Between 1 kV - 6 kV , Higher Than 6 kV), by Application( Commercial and Residential), By Geography ( Europe, Asia -Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

According to Ken Research estimates, the Global Electric Motor Market is driven by rising prices of crude oil, need for more renewable source of energy. Thus, along with the Global concern for pollution, it is driving the demand for Global Electric Motor market. To minimize greenhouse gas emissions and encourage the use of renewable energy technology, governments throughout the globe have put strict laws into place.

Netherlands EV Charging Equipment Market Outlook to 2027 Driven by Rising Demand for Eco-friendly Transport and Strong Government Policies and Incentives

According to Ken Research estimates, the Netherlands EV Charging Equipment Market is at growing stage and market is supported by many EV equipment manufacturers, charging network, suppliers and installers. Market has high scope and growth is driven by rising EV adoption with rapid urbanization and technological advancements along with government initiatives & policies.

UK EV Charging Equipment Market Outlook to 2027 Driven by Rising Demand for Eco-friendly Transport and Strong Government Policies and Incentives

According to Ken Research estimates, the UK EV Charging Equipment Market is at growing stage and market is supported by many EV equipment manufacturers, charging network, suppliers and installers. Market has high scope and growth is driven by rising EV adoption with rapid urbanization and technological advancements along with government initiatives & policies.

Follow Us -

LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

Contact Us:-

Ken Research Private Limited

Ankur Gupta, Director Strategy and Growth

Ankur@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1954972/3782349/Ken_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/electrifying-the-future-usa-ev-and-ev-charging-market-to-surge-to-1-trillion-by-2026-ken-research-302063158.html