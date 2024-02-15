MangoApps Employee App Now Available on Google Cloud Marketplace to Enhance Digital Employee Experience

MangoApps is simplifying access for organizations seeking to improve employee engagement and productivity from the office to the frontline.

ISSAQUAH, WA / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2024 / MangoApps, the innovative provider of unified modern intranet and employee app solutions, today announced that its employee experience and operations platform is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace. This strategic availability enables businesses to easily deploy MangoApps' comprehensive suite of employee communication, engagement and operations tools, leveraging their existing Google Cloud investment to foster a more connected and productive work environment for every employee.





The listing on Google Cloud Marketplace provides customers with a simplified procurement process, allowing them to utilize their existing Google Cloud commitments to purchase MangoApps' solutions. This integration enhances operational efficiency by streamlining access to MangoApps' platform, which includes modern intranet, employee engagement apps, and intelligent work apps designed to suit the dynamic needs of both desk and deskless workers across various industries.

"We are thrilled to announce the availability of MangoApps on Google Cloud Marketplace. This collaboration represents a significant milestone in our commitment to providing enterprises with the tools they need to foster a more engaging and efficient workplace," said Joe Yriondo, VP of Sales & Partnerships at MangoApps. "By leveraging Google Cloud's robust infrastructure, we are not only simplifying access to our solutions but also empowering organizations to enhance their digital workplace with tools their employees will love."

MangoApps' presence on Google Cloud Marketplace is a testament to its commitment to providing flexible and scalable solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses. By offering an easy-to-navigate, no-code platform, MangoApps empowers organizations to enhance communication, collaboration, and daily operations, thereby improving overall employee satisfaction and productivity.

"Bringing MangoApps to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the employee experience and operations platform on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. "MangoApps can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys."

With this new availability, MangoApps and Google Cloud are making it easier for organizations to leverage cutting-edge technology to build a more engaged and efficient workplace. Customers can now access MangoApps' solutions directly through Google Cloud Marketplace, facilitating a seamless integration process and unlocking new opportunities for workplace transformation.

About MangoApps

At MangoApps, our goal is a world where all employees, whether office-based or frontline, are engaged, efficient, and fulfilled. Our unified platform is the all-in-one solution that redefines the work experience that provides consistency and rich engagement for employees no matter where they are. With a 15-year history, MangoApps is trusted by companies all over the world.

