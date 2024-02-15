Slenergy has introduced a new residential PV system package featuring 425 W solar panels, a hybrid inverter, a high-voltage battery, and a Slenergy-branded heat pump. The package incorporates Internet-of-Things hardware for real-time data collection and intelligent control strategies.Slenergy, a Chinese electronics manufacturer, has developed a residential PV system package with solar modules, a hybrid inverter, a high-voltage battery, and optional heat pump. "The key feature of the upgraded iShare-Home One-Stop Residential Smart Energy Solution system lies in its smart operation and maintenance ...

