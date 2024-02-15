Healthcare Triangle, Inc: Healthcare Triangle Announces Cost Reduction Initiatives to Achieve Profitability

Strategic initiatives are expected to generate an estimated annualized savings of $3 million - $4 million in FY2024

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Triangle, Inc (Nasdaq: HCTI) ("HCTI" or the "Company"), a leader in digital transformation solutions including managed services, cloud enablement, cybersecurity, data analytics, and AI data processing for the healthcare and life sciences industries, today announced that the Company is undertaking a series of strategic initiatives to reduce costs and drive efficiency in order to accelerate its path to profitability.

Thyagarajan Ramachandran, CFO of Healthcare Triangle, said, "We are announcing a comprehensive set of initiatives that are both necessary and decisive. This program will aim to right-size the Company's cost structure, invest in high-potential growth opportunities, realign leadership, and position the business for long-term growth. Implementing these strategic initiatives will allow us to establish a clear path to consistent profitability and sustainable free cash flows."

Company initiatives include:

Implementation of planned enhancements to the platform portfolio;

Aligning selling, general and administrative costs ("SG&A") by reducing third-party professional fees and infrastructure costs;

Streamline the leadership structure to create clearer lines of accountability;

Adjust go-to-market focus based on current market realities and how our customers want to leverage our platforms;

Further streamlining the organization to drive process-related efficiencies.



As a result of the initiatives announced today, the Company expects to:

Enhance gross margins by blending platform and managed services offerings

Cost optimization across business operations

About Healthcare Triangle

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. based in Pleasanton, California, reinforces healthcare progress through breakthrough technology and extensive industry knowledge and expertise. We support healthcare including hospitals and health systems, payers, and pharma/life sciences organizations in their effort to improve health outcomes through better utilization of the data and information technologies that they rely on. Healthcare Triangle achieves HITRUST Certification for Cloud and Data Platform (CaDP), marketed as CloudEz, DataEz and readabl.AI. HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates to our clients the highest standards for data protection and information security. Healthcare Triangle enables the adoption of new technologies, data enlightenment, business agility, and response to immediate business needs and competitive threats. The highly regulated healthcare and life sciences industries rely on Healthcare Triangle for expertise in digital transformation encompassing the cloud, security and compliance, identity management, data lifecycle management, healthcare interoperability, and clinical and business performance optimization. For more information, visit www.healthcaretriangle.com .

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include our expectations and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility" and "anticipate." The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 28, 2023, subsequent filings and future reports filed with the SEC. All the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.

The Company cautions that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company and its management undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.