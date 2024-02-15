Foot Locker, Inc.: Foot Locker, Nike, And Jordan Brand Join Forces To Launch The Clinic During NBA All-Star 2024

Foot Locker, Nike and Jordan Brand Invest in Year-Long Program Driving Basketball Culture with Major Athletes, Live Events, and More

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global retailer Foot Locker, part of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL), announced The Clinic, a year-long program with Nike and Jordan Brand, bringing the best of the court and culture to basketball fans, sneaker enthusiasts, and local communities.

The Clinic is a first-of-its-kind partnership between Foot Locker, Nike and Jordan Brand. The program will come to life through interactive activations, high reach media, real life basketball clinics, social media content, community events and more - providing a unique way for fans to interact with these leading basketball brands. Through exclusive moments with Nike and Jordan's athletes and Foot Locker's iconic stripers, the program celebrates the performance and culture of basketball. By connecting communities and lovers of the game, The Clinic will inspire the next generation of basketball on and off the court.

The Clinic will officially launch at Foot Locker's weekend-long activation during NBA All-Star 2024 in Indianapolis and will be the first installment of several tentpole moments debuting throughout the year. There will be experiences across the weekend for The Clinic, featuring Paolo Banchero and Victor Wembanyama.

Foot Locker's roll out of The Clinic and its vast footprint during NBA All-Star 2024 is the latest investment in its basketball offense. In November 2023, Foot Locker and the NBA announced a multi-year partnership, establishing Foot Locker as an official league marketing partner in the U.S. Foot Locker also unveiled its year-round platform, The Heart of Sneakers.

"The Clinic will provide basketball fans and consumers a one-of-a-kind opportunity to engage with Foot Locker, Nike and Jordan Brand," said Frank Bracken, Chief Commercial Officer at Foot Locker, Inc. "In combining forces with major athletes, our iconic Stripers, and exclusive product, The Clinic will celebrate the Heart of Sneakers and love of basketball. Sneakers are more than shoes, they're a way of life, and at the center of it all you'll continue to find Foot Locker - the global home of all things sneakers for fifty years and counting."

"We look for every opportunity to inspire the next generation to be great," said Jason Kirrer, VP of Nike North America Marketplace Partners. "By partnering with Foot Locker on The Clinic, we get to share our love of basketball, connect more deeply with athletes and grow the basketball community."

The custom Home Court pop-up will bring the best of the basketball world together under one roof, with engaging experiences and events inclusive of an interactive LED half-court, daily basketball clinics, sneaker trialing, customization stations, exclusive product releases, athlete appearances, and more.

Under The Clinic program debut, Foot Locker will host various community events at its Home Court space and across Indianapolis during NBA All-Star 2024. This includes a Skills & Drills Challenge with Nike and Victor Wembanyama to kick off the Clinic experiences, and a 'Beat The Clock' challenge with Jordan Brand and Paolo Banchero as the weekend progresses. Foot Locker is also joining forces with Nike and Prime Video to host a private world premiere screening of Giannis Antetokounmpo's documentary Giannis: The Marvelous Journey ahead of its February 19th launch on Prime Video.

In addition to programming under The Clinic, Foot Locker's Home Court space will feature ongoing interactive events throughout the weekend. Notable events will include an adidas "Believe That Challenge," PUMA and Cheetos pop-up in celebration of their new product collaboration, and a styling panel with Converse. The Home Court will also feature a vast retail space to shop new and exclusive products from Nike, Jordan Brand, adidas, PUMA, Under Armour & Curry Brand, and more.

Foot Locker will also be an associate partner of the highly anticipated 2024 NBA HBCU Classic Presented by AT&T, between Winston-Salem State University and Virginia Union University during NBA All-Star. As part of this partnership, Foot Locker will be donating $25,000 to each school.

Foot Locker's Home Court space will be at 49 W Maryland Street, part of the Circle Centre Mall in downtown Indianapolis. The activation and retail space will be open Thursday, February 15th from 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM., Friday, February 16th and Saturday, February 17th from 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM, and Sunday, February 19th from 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM. Follow @FootLocker for further details on all upcoming NBA All-Star Weekend events.

About Foot Locker, Inc.

Foot Locker, Inc. is a leading footwear and apparel retailer that unlocks the "inner sneakerhead" in all of us. With approximately 2,600 retail stores in 26 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, and a licensed store presence in the Middle East and Asia, Foot Locker, Inc. has a strong history of sneaker authority that sparks discovery and ignites the power of sneaker culture through its portfolio of brands, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, WSS, and atmos.

SOURCE Foot Locker, Inc.