HURST, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fenix Parent LLC, operating as Fenix Parts ("Fenix Parts"), a leading recycler and reseller of original equipment manufacturer automotive parts, announced today it has completed its acquisition of the assets of Pacific Rim Auto Parts ("Pacific") in Ft. Worth, Texas. Pacific is a specialty automotive recycler focused on ecommerce part listing and sales.

Bill Stevens, CEO of Fenix Parts, said, "We are pleased to announce the acquisition of Pacific and welcome the talented team to Fenix. We are excited about the opportunity to leverage Pacific's specialty vehicle acquisition expertise with Fenix's experience recycling hybrid vehicles. Our plan is for the Pacific team to focus on specialty, hybrid and electric vehicle recycling utilizing ecommerce sales channels."

Fenix Parts continues to pursue opportunities that align with its strategic development plans. Current auto recycling owners interested in learning more about Fenix's acquisition process should email info@fenixparts.com.

About Fenix Parts

Fenix Parts is a leading recycler and reseller of OEM automotive products. The company's primary business is auto recycling, which is the recovery and resale of OEM parts, components, and systems reclaimed from damaged, totaled or low value vehicles. Fenix was founded in 2014 to create a network that offers sales, fulfillment, and distribution in key regional markets in the United States. Fenix currently operates locations in the Northeast, Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest, and the Fenix companies have been in business for more than 25 years on average.

About Stellex Capital Management LLC

With offices in New York, Detroit, Pittsburgh, and London, Stellex Capital is a private equity firm with over $2.6 billion in AUM. Stellex seeks to identify and deploy capital in opportunities that stand to benefit from its operationally focused and hands-on approach to investing. Portfolio companies are supported by Stellex's industry knowledge, operating capabilities, network of senior executives, strategic insight, and access to capital. Sectors of particular focus include aerospace, defense & government services, transportation & logistics, manufacturing, real economy & business services, food processing and tech-enabled services. Additional information may be found at www.stellexcapital.com.

