SWK Technologies, Inc.: SWK Technologies Named to the CRN MSP 500 List

EAST HANOVER, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2024 / CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named SWK Technologies, Inc. to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category for 2024.

The MSP 500 list compiled by CRN serves as a comprehensive guide to identifying and recognizing the top Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in North America. MSPs play a crucial role in supporting businesses by offering managed services that enhance efficiency, simplify IT solutions, and optimize return on investment.

The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.

The MSP 500 list aims to showcase and celebrate MSPs that are driving growth and innovation in the industry. These service providers not only enable businesses to harness complex technologies but also contribute to maintaining a strong focus on core business goals without stretching financial resources. By categorizing MSPs based on their business models and areas of expertise, the list helps end-users find the right partners to meet their specific needs and challenges in the rapidly evolving technology landscape.

Over the past year, SWK has gained recognition for a variety of achievements and accolades, including winning Acumatica's 2024 Partner of the Year award and securing a spot on Bob Scott's VAR Stars for 2023. Additionally, in Q4 of 2023, SWK merged with JCS Computer Resource Corporation, a leading Illinois-based reseller of Sage Software solutions. Along with this, SWK successfully completed its Type 2 SOC 2 audit. A SOC 2 report affirms that an organization's infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures, and operations have been formally reviewed for compliance with cybersecurity best practices.

"The SWK team is incredibly honored to have been recognized among CRN's top Solution Providers for 2024," said Bill Michael, Chief Information Officer of SWK. "Once again, we have continued to refine our offerings and deliver the most value possible to clients. Whether it's managing cybersecurity, IT infrastructure, business continuity, application hosting, ERP, or vCIO/vCISO advisory services, our team has continued to focus on providing customers with the technology solutions they need to handle the business challenges of not just today, but those in the future as well."

Jennifer Follett, VP of US Content and Executive Editor CRN, The Channel Company, emphasized the significance of managed services for businesses at various scales, stating, "Managed services provide a route for businesses of all sizes to maintain efficiency and adaptability throughout their growth journey. The solution providers featured in our 2024 MSP 500 list are introducing cutting-edge managed services portfolios to the market, enabling their clients to achieve success by optimizing their IT budgets. This allows businesses to allocate resources strategically, concentrating on mission-critical tasks that drive future success."

About SWK Technologies

SWK empowers business leaders to fulfill their vision of a smarter and easier way to run their organizations. SWK offers managed cloud services (MCS) supported by dedicated regional teams coast to coast across the U.S., core accounting and financial software, and process automation solutions. Additionally, SWK helps small and mid-sized enterprises streamline operations, reduce manual tasks, and gain valuable insights into critical data by modernizing and integrating accounting and finance systems. SWK Technologies does this through automating processes, managing talent, and leveraging a scalable infrastructure to securely access data and applications from anywhere. SWK Managed Cloud Services, the cloud hosting and managed services division of SWK Technologies, is an award-winning IT solution provider and network defense resource. SWK's parent company, SilverSun Technologies, Inc., is publicly traded (NASDAQ:SSNT).

