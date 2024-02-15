Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2024) - Under the agreement, BullRun Capital has executed a binding agreement to acquire 85% interest in Namibia Uranium Licence EPL 6933 from the Vendor Fillemon Auwanga. EPL 6933 is located in the coastal parts of Namibia, in the Erongo region, on the northernmost part of the Namib Naukluft National Park (NNNP). It is sandwiched between three coastal towns namely Arandis, Swakopmund and Walvis Bay which are in a radius of approximately 40-50 kilometres (Figure 1).

Since the license lies near the mining towns, access to infrastructure electricity, communication and water supply will be relatively well accessible. This is because the license is in proximity with advanced projects like Bannerman Mining Resource (Pty) Ltd. with an active Mining License, ML 250, which is currently under development, and Swakop Uranium (Pty) Ltd. EPL No. 3138 area which borders EPL No. 6933 on the southwestern part (Figure 1). In addition to Bannerman Resources, several other important properties/uranium mines surround the EPL and on these properties, the infrastructure of (Figure 1).

The local geology underlying EPL-6933 comprises several lithostratigraphic units belonging to the Abbabis Metamorphic Complex, the Damara Super Group and associated Intrusive rocks and by the much younger quaternary sediments (Figure 3). The Abbabis Metamorphic Complex rocks dominate and occur throughout the license area.



BullRun Capital is seeking public mineral exploration company partners to advance the EPL 6933 uranium project.

Parties interested in EPL 6933 are encouraged to contact the company at milan@bullruncapital.ca to discuss potential partnerships.

About BullRun Capital Inc.

The Company is a British Columbia- Canada based mineral exploration company primarily engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties and partnerships with public companies to explore the projects.as a "project generator" for mineral exploration projects.

