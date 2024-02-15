Loop Industries, Inc.: Loop Industries to Present at The 36th Annual Roth Conference

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2024 / Loop Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq:LOOP) (the "Company" or "Loop"), a clean technology company whose mission is to accelerate a circular plastics economy by manufacturing 100% recycled polyethylene terephthalate ("PET") plastic and polyester fiber, today announced that the Company will be attending the 36th Annual Roth Conference taking place on March 17th - 19th, 2024 at The Ritz Carlton Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California.

Event: 36th Annual Roth Conference

Date: March 17-19, 2024

Location: The Ritz Carlton Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, CA

Daniel Solomita, Founder and CEO of Loop Industries, and Kevin O'Dowd, Head of Investor Relations, will be available for one-on-one or small group meetings with institutional investors during the conference. For more information or to request a meeting, please contact a Roth sales representative.

To learn more and submit a registration request, visit https://ibn.fm/Roth2024Registration

About ROTH MKM

ROTH MKM is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Their full-service platform provides capital raising, high-impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH MKM is a privately-held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit http://www.roth.com

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries is a technology company whose mission is to accelerate the world's shift toward sustainable PET plastic and polyester fiber and away from our dependence on fossil fuels. Loop Industries owns patented and proprietary technology that depolymerizes no and low-value waste PET plastic and polyester fiber, including plastic bottles and packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency or condition and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks (monomers). The monomers are filtered, purified and polymerized to create virgin-quality Loop branded PET resin suitable for use in food-grade packaging and polyester fiber, thus enabling our customers to meet their sustainability objectives. Loop PET plastic and polyester fiber can be recycled infinitely without degradation of quality, successfully closing the plastic loop. Loop Industries is contributing to the global movement towards a circular economy by reducing plastic waste and recovering waste plastic for a sustainable future.

Common shares of the Company are listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "LOOP."

For more information, please visit www.loopindustries.com. Follow Loop on Twitter: @loopindustries, Instagram: loopindustries, Facebook: Loop Industries and LinkedIn: Loop Industries

Contact:

Investor Relations:

Kevin C. O'Dowd, Head of Investor Relations

Loop Industries, Inc.

+1 617-755-4602

kodowd@loopindustries.com

