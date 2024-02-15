Danish company unveils its first THX® Certified Dominus in-wall loudspeaker for very large home cinemas with both vertical and horizontal installation flexibility

M&K Sound, whose products are the "choice of professionals", has launched its first THX® Certified Dominus in-wall loudspeaker, the IW500. Designed for the largest and most exclusive home cinema installations with room volumes of up to 6,500 cu ft or 185 cu m the front left/centre/right identical model is the most powerful reference loudspeaker produced to date by the elite Danish audio manufacturer. This technological milestone coincides with M&K Sound's proud 50th Anniversary celebrations of 2024.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240215995741/en/

M&K Sound announces THX® Certified Dominus IW500 speaker to power large entertainment spaces. (Photo: Business Wire)

The IW500 THX Certified Dominus loudspeaker can be mounted either vertically or horizontally as a center channel. In either scenario, whether placed into a behind-screen baffle wall or masonry surrounding a flat-panel display, the performance characteristics are identical, leveraging increased flexibility for residential or professional installations. The M&K Sound IW500 is available to order worldwide from M&K authorized dealers (with a US MSRP of $4,999 per unit).

"With premium large-scale home cinemas becoming a more common phenomenon, we knew it was time to offer an in-wall loudspeaker which could accommodate the most stringent room volume requirements," said Per Becher, chief executive officer, M&K Sound. "We are proud to unveil the IW500 which enables our global installer network to provide unrivalled audio performance for their customers in large or exceptionally large environments."

The IW500 is M&K Sound's most state-of-the-art and sophisticated loudspeaker to date and includes several technological advances, allowing it to pass stringent testing and receive THX Certified Dominus status. The IW500 is a three-way loudspeaker sporting a true 92 dB of sensitivity with all its drivers mounted in a vertical line to achieve precise on- and off-axis audio performance requirements for superb imaging. M&K Sound rightfully uses the tagline 'It just sounds real' to describe the sonic delivery.

THX engineers perform hundreds of scientifically formulated tests to ensure the highest possible audio with products designed for a variety of home theater sizes. These include tests for axial frequency response, vertical and horizontal dispersion, output vs. distortion, and many more.

"M&K took on a lofty task to design the highest performance and most powerful in-wall speaker for ultra-high fidelity in expansive home and private spaces of up to 6,500 cubic feet in size, and with up to a 20-foot viewing distance from the screen," said Steven P. Martz, vice president, global technology partnerships, THX Ltd. "We are pleased to verify that the incredibly detailed audio design from M&K Sound has ensured that their IW500 met these high standards of excellence. This is a spectacular accomplishment of which they should be very proud."

Designed for use in high-end home theaters or Hi-Fi stereo systems, and with an 80 Hz 20 kHz (+/-1.5 dB) frequency response, the IW500 pairs ideally with one or more subwoofers (such as M&K Sound's own THX Certified Dominus X15+ subwoofer). The new M&K Sound speaker will deliver a natural, open and articulate sound field with extraordinary high output every time. Perfect for large home cinemas and media rooms, the IW500 measures a maximum SPL of greater than 117 dB and a power amplifier handling of 100 500 watts.

Groundbreaking design features for truly natural sound

M&K Sound has combined a high-performance one-inch soft dome tweeter with a precision-crafted aluminum waveguide to ensure accurate and focused vertical and horizontal dispersion characteristics. The design marks the first time M&K Sound has developed a horn-loaded loudspeaker which guarantees real and natural audio delivery, whether placed vertically or horizontally.

The IW500 combines two Kurt Muller three-inch soft dome midrange drivers (800 Hz to 2500 Hz) with shallow waveguides. These pair with a complex crossover network to promote an audible smoothness and non-fatiguing character across the frequency range. By consolidating excellent vertical response from the crossover with precise horizontal dispersion from the vertical driver array, the IW500 produces a profoundly flat power response.

The IW500's onboard dual 8-inch woofers employ large magnets and carbon fiber cones to achieve its high sensitivity rating (92 dB SPL 1 meter with 2.83V), enabling a full-bodied and visceral low-frequency response. M&K Sound's proprietary 'Capacitive Coupling' design feature in the crossover allows for a much smaller enclosure than normally required. It also ensures tighter bass response, increased impedance (easier to drive) and less distortion.

The IW500's revolutionary crossover is responsible for the loudspeaker's smooth frequency and polar responses. Transition between high, mid and bass frequencies is seamless, which is a trademark design feature of M&K Sound's reference loudspeakers. The IW500 includes newly developed transducers with extra-large magnets for less compressed and less distorted sound.

'It just sounds real'

Every facet of M&K Sound's enduring legacy of technological achievement is incorporated into the latest IW500 flagship loudspeaker. As each model in M&K Sound's extensive range is timbre-matched for the ultimate sonic cohesion in any room, the IW500 can ably complement surround and height speakers from the award-winning M&K 300 and 150 Series. The IW500 now brings the sonic precision, neutrality and articulation, for which M&K is world-renowned, into the very largest of residential cinemas and listening rooms.

The IW500 in-wall loudspeaker will be available from authorized M&K Sound dealers for the competitive price of MSRP $4,999 (USD).

Further information about THX® Certified loudspeakers is available here.

M&K Sound THX Certified Dominus IW500 product images available here.

About M&K Sound

For 50 years, M&K Sound has been held in the highest regard by the audio press, the film and music industries, as well as by home users seeking the finest loudspeakers for music and home theater. Building on a truly unique heritage and strong market presence that transcends the traditional boundaries between professional and consumer audio, M&K pledges to continue to offer performance, reliability, and value for money that is second to none. For more information, visit www.mksound.com.

About THX

Founded in 1983 by filmmaker George Lucas, THX Ltd. today continues to excel at empowering great entertainment experiences. The company provides innovative modern technologies and the assurance of superior audio and visual fidelity that truthfully delivers the artist's vision. THX offerings go beyond studios and cinemas to consumer electronics, content, automotive systems, and live entertainment. It's THX Spatial Audio and patent-rich THX AAA (Achromatic Audio Amplifier) audio technologies, and world-class THX® Certification standards, help THX partners bring premium entertainment enjoyment to market in the cinema, home, and mobile lifestyle electronics. For more information, visit THX.com, find us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and follow us on Twitter.

M&K Sound, Miller Kreisel, their associated logos, and the term 'Tripole' are trademarks of M&K Sound A/S, Copenhagen. All trademarks are registered in multiple jurisdictions. All rights reserved. THX, THX Certified, THX Certified Dominus, and the THX Logo are the property of THX Ltd., registered in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240215995741/en/

Contacts:

Susanne Becher

Head of Marketing and Communications

M&K Sound

skb@mksound.com

Jody Privette Young

Sr Director, Global Marketing Communications

THX Ltd.

jody@thx.com