Kudelski Security Managed Detection & Response (MDR) Services Deliver Faster Detection and Better Response While Saving Costs Compared to Internal Solution



Total Economic Impact Study from leading industry research firm reveals

enhanced organizational efficiency and savings with Kudelski Security MDR Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA - February 15, 2024 - Kudelski Security, the cybersecurity division of the Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S), today announced the publication of The Total Economic Impact Study of Kudelski Security MDR. Conducted by Forrester Consulting, the Study identified two main benefits for enterprises that deploy Kudelski Security's Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. The first is improved efficiency, which enables faster and better incident detection, potentially saving enterprises from suffering damage and reputational harm. The second is a significant cost reduction compared to building a modern internal SOC. The Study demonstrates that organizations can achieve an average payback of just six months with a strong ROI over a three-year period. To better understand the benefits of an investment in Kudelski Security MDR, Forrester interviewed a number of large enterprises with experience using these services. As part of Forrester's research study, responses from these companies, which are based in manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, energy, and financial services industries, were compiled to create a single, composite organization. This organization is described as a $10 billion global enterprise that has 20,000 employees and leverages a hybrid SOC model. The research concludes that this composite organization could realize an average three-year, risk-adjusted net present value (NPV) of $16 million, representing the positive difference between all risk-adjusted present value benefits and the total cost of implementing Kudelski Security MDR. Prior to integration with Kudelski Security MDR, interviewees noted their organizations struggled with common challenges, including a lack of coverage abilities, rising costs associated with security staffing, and no concrete security layer to enforce policies and procedures. After the investment in MDR, the interviewees reported a marked improvement in these areas. One security leader from a global packaging and processing enterprise commented: "Before, it would take us days. Now it takes minutes or maximum one hour to detect incidents. Our detection capabilities are now much better than before MDR." Key findings from the TEI Study include three-year, total risk-adjusted present value (PV) quantified benefits of $22.4M versus $6.4M costs for the composite organization. This figure can be contextualized by comparing it to the total IT security spend of a similarly sized organization, with present value quantified benefits attributed solely to MDR representing a 65% return on total IT security spend[1] over the three-year period. The present value of the quantified benefits for the composite organization include: Better detection capabilities worth $13.5 million. Kudelski Security's MDR services helped to detect incidents that would have otherwise been invisible and represent a material risk of economical loss.

Kudelski Security is the premier advisor and cybersecurity innovator for today's most security-conscious organizations. Our long-term approach to client partnerships enables us to continuously evaluate their security posture to recommend solutions that reduce business risk, maintain compliance and increase overall security effectiveness. With clients that include Fortune 500 enterprises and government organizations in Europe and across the United States, we address the most complex environments through an unparalleled set of solution capabilities including consulting, technology, managed security services, and custom innovation. For more information, visit www.kudelskisecurity.com. Media Contact

Christina Anderson

Senior Director Marketing Communications

christina.anderson@kudelskisecurity.com [1] Based on 2022 independent industry analyst data with a global yearly average of $556 in IT security spending per employee, and with a +15% risk adjusted total Present Value (discounted 10%).



