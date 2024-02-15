L.B. Foster Company Unveils New Brand Identity and Global Website

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L.B. Foster Company (Nasdaq: FSTR), a global technology solutions provider of products and services for the rail and infrastructure markets, has unveiled a new brand purpose and visual identity that represents the forward-thinking vision and purpose of the Company, presented through a new global website.

L.B. Foster's new brand purpose and visual identity are the result of a 12-month consultation with key stakeholders within and outside of the Company. The objective of the project was to articulate and present a customer-centric organization that has a clear vision and core purpose.

L.B. Foster's new core purpose, "We innovate to solve global infrastructure challenges," captures the breadth of the Company's solutions and diversity of market applications. In addition to the purpose, the Company has identified five primary areas of influence that add value to our customer partnerships: enabling safety, improving information flow, keeping things moving, monitoring conditions, and enhancing environments.

John Kasel, President and Chief Executive Officer, explains, "We have come a long way over the 20 years since our now widely recognized red and black L.B. Foster logo was introduced. Since then, we have continued to grow, acquiring and divesting several businesses along the way. We wanted to invigorate how we present ourselves visually, while also refining our core purpose into a clear and simple message."

Mr. Kasel concluded, "Our new brand identity retains our respected logotype, but with the addition of a new graphic 'centrifuge' icon. The centrifuge represents the momentum of our business and is a concept that acknowledges our engineering history. It's modern, fresh, and inspiring, connecting the business we are today with the aspirations we have for tomorrow."

The Company now focuses its value creation and initiatives through two specific segments: an end-to-end supplier to the global railroad market; and a supplier of purpose-built products to the North American infrastructure market. The global website has been designed to represent those two segments, with all products and services L.B. Foster provides around the world organized under each.

The global rail segment outlined on lbfoster.com houses all rail, friction management, and condition monitoring products, as well as technology solutions and services that inform passenger travel and safety. The infrastructure segment that provides products within the North American market includes precast concrete buildings and products, protective pipe coatings, water well products used in agricultural and municipal projects, and bridge forms.

The new brand and defined segments can be seen on the L.B. Foster Company website www.lbfoster.com.

About L.B. Foster Company

Founded in 1902, L.B. Foster Company is a global technology solutions provider of engineered, manufactured products and services that builds and supports infrastructure. The Company's innovative engineering and product development solutions address the safety, reliability, and performance needs of its customer's most challenging requirements. The Company maintains locations in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.lbfoster.com .



