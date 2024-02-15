+80.6% growth in three years

Claranova (Paris:CLA) has once again distinguished itself in the Champions of Growth ranking, which honours the French companies with the best growth in revenue over the last three years.

For this 8th edition, Les Echos, the leading French financial media group, in partnership with Statista, the global business data platform, paid tribute to the 500 most dynamic French fastest-growing companies.

With average annual growth of 21.8% between 2019 and 2022 or +80.6% over the three-year period, Claranova ranks fourth among the 25 top-performing companies in terms of sales with revenue of €474 million for FY 2021-20221

This recognition reflects the Group's ongoing commitment to innovation and operational efficiency. Thanks to its strategic vision and the expertise of its teams, Claranova has been able to capitalize on market opportunities and overcome challenges to maintain a robust growth. This award confirms the Group's ability to capture new market share and consolidates its position as a global and diversified player in the digital sector through its PlanetArt (personalized e-commerce), Avanquest (SaaS software) and myDevices (IoT solutions) divisions.

March 20, 2024: H1 2023-2024 results:

As a diversified global technology company, Claranova manages and coordinates a portfolio of majority interests in digital companies with strong growth potential. Supported by a team combining several decades of experience in the world of technology, Claranova has acquired a unique know-how in successfully turning around, creating and developing innovative companies.

Claranova has proven its capacity to turn a simple idea into a worldwide success in just a few short years. Present in 15 countries and leveraging the technology expertise of its 800+ employees across North America and Europe, Claranova is a truly international group, with 95% of its revenue derived from international markets.

Claranova's portfolio of companies is organized into three unique technology platforms operating in all major digital sectors. As an e-commerce leader in personalized objects, Claranova also stands out for its technological expertise in software publishing and the Internet of Things, through its businesses PlanetArt, Avanquest and myDevices. These three technology platforms share a common vision: empowering people through innovation by providing simple and intuitive digital solutions that facilitate everyday access to the very best of technology.

1 Fiscal year from July 2021 to June 2022.

