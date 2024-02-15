Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.02.2024
Neubewertung?! NurExone spielt den Nano-Medizin Trumpf aus
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.02.2024 | 18:10
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

L'ORÉAL: Financial calendar update

Friday 26 April 2024: Ex-dividend date

Tuesday 30 April 2024: Dividend payment date

About L'Oréal

For 115 years, L'Oréal, the world's leading beauty player, has devoted itself to one thing only: fulfilling the beauty aspirations of consumers around the world. Our purpose, to create the beauty that moves the world, defines our approach to beauty as essential, inclusive, ethical, generous and committed to social and environmental sustainability. With our broad portfolio of 37 international brands and ambitious sustainability commitments in our L'Oréal for the Future programme, we offer each and every person around the world the best in terms of quality, efficacy, safety, sincerity and responsibility, while celebrating beauty in its infinite plurality.
With more than 90,000 committed employees, a balanced geographical footprint and sales across all distribution networks (e-commerce, mass market, department stores, pharmacies,perfumeries, hair salons, branded and travel retail), in 2023 the Group generated sales amounting to 41.18 billion euros. With 20 research centers across 11 countries around the world and a dedicated Research and Innovation team of over 4,000 scientists and 6,400 Digital talents, L'Oréal is focused on inventing the future of beauty and becoming a Beauty Tech powerhouse.
More information on https://www.loreal.com/en/mediaroom

L'ORÉAL CONTACTS

Switchboard
+33 (0) 1 47 56 70 00

Individual shareholders and market authorities
Pascale Guerin
+33

Investor relations
Eva Quiroga
+33

Journalists
Brune Diricq
+33

Christine BURKE
+33

For more information, please contact your bank, broker or financial institution (I.S.I.N. code: FR0000120321), and consult your usual newspapers, the website for shareholders and investors, www.loreal-finance.com or the L'Oréal Finance app; alternatively, call +33 (0)1 40 14 80 50.

This press release has been secured and authenticated with blockchain technology.
You can verify its authenticity on the website www.wiztrust.com

Attachment

  • LOreal_Financial_Calendar 15.02.24 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ad81e1cc-3670-4514-806e-a4afecd39a63)

