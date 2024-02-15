GIGABYTE Technology, an IT pioneer whose focus is to advance global industries through cloud and AI computing systems, is coming to MWC 2024 with its next-generation servers empowering telcos, cloud service providers, enterprises, and SMBs to swiftly harness the value of 5G and AI. Featured is a cutting-edge AI server boasting AMD Instinct MI300X 8-GPU, and a comprehensive AI/HPC server series supporting the latest chip technology from AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA. The showcase will also feature integrated green computing solutions excelling in heat dissipation and energy reduction.

Continuing the booth theme "Future of COMPUTING", GIGABYTE's presentation will cover servers for AI/HPC, RAN and Core networks, modular edge platforms, all-in-one green computing solutions, and AI-powered self-driving technology. The exhibits will demonstrate how industries extend AI applications from cloud to edge and terminal devices through 5G connectivity, expanding future opportunities with faster time to market and sustainable operations. The showcase spans from February 26th to 29th at Booth #5F60, Hall 5, Fira Gran Via, Barcelona.

Tomorrow's AI Supercomputers

The demand for AI-ready infrastructure and high-speed storage is escalating within the 5G framework, business operations, and academic research, driven by the exponential growth in data volume and the complexity of AI models. GIGABYTE will showcase its latest series of AI/HPC servers and an all-flash array (AFA) storage server. These servers support AMD Instinct MI300X OAM GPU modules, MI300A APUs, 5th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors, NVIDIA HGX H100 8-GPU, and NVIDIA Grace Hopper Superchip, also leveraging the next-gen HBM3, ensuring hyper-speed data transmission. This technological leap is poised to advance exascale AI workloads and real-time big data analysis.

Flexible Server Architectures for the AI-enabled 5G Networks

The massive deployment of 5G applications requires flexibly configured digital infrastructure capable of supporting diverse IT ecosystems. GIGABYTE will introduce one of its modular edge platforms designed to manage a wide range of workloads, including networking, AI inferencing, and cloud computing. This platform offers seamless upgrades to accommodate multi-generational chip technologies and components, ensuring agile adaptation to rapid market changes with minimized maintenance costs.

In response to the rising demand for 5G and AI applications across businesses of varying scales, GIGABYTE will introduce its latest servers tailored for RAN and Core networks. These servers offer robust performance, catering to a range of computing needs from large-scale cloud-native workloads and telecom services to SMB IT operations. They excel in energy efficiency and provide expansion opportunities for AI-accelerated computing.

Sustainable AI and Cloud Computing Ensures Optimized TCO

At MWC, GIGABYTE is set to showcase its comprehensive all-in-one green computing solution, featuring a large-scale immersion cooling tank and two immersion-ready servers tailored for AI and cloud computing. The exhibit emphasizes their remarkable heat-dissipation capabilities and significantly lower power consumption. These features translate into a favorable total cost of ownership (TCO), highlighting GIGABYTE's commitment to sustainable and efficient computing solutions.

Future-Proof E-mobility Driven by Edge AI

Leveraging the 5G network and advanced AI algorithms, GIGABYTE's autonomous vehicle technology offers an exceptionally intelligent driving experience driven by edge AI. The high-speed data transmission performance ensures that GIGABYTE's Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and telematics efficiently process vast amounts of data from cameras, radars, and ultrasonic sensors. This enables the system to deliver precise real-time driving decisions, even in complex road conditions.

At GIGABYTE's booth, enterprises can explore innovative and flexible computing solutions aligning with their strategies to gain a competitive edge in the AI-accelerated 5G future.

