Dow Jones News
15.02.2024 | 18:46
200 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ørsted A/S: Notification of managers' transactions

DJ Notification of managers' transactions 

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) 
Notification of managers' transactions 
15-Feb-2024 / 18:15 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
15.2.2024 18:15:00 CET | Ørsted A/S | Managers' Transactions 
Ørsted A/S has received the enclosed notification pursuant to Article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of transactions 
related to shares in Ørsted A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Ørsted A/S and/or persons 
closely associated with them. 
See the transactions of Peter Korsholm, member of Ørsted's board of directors, in the attached PDF document. 
For further information, please contact: 
Global Media Relations 
Tom Christiansen 
+45 99 55 60 17 
tomlc@orsted.com 
Investor Relations 
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig 
+45 99 55 90 95 
ir@orsted.com 
About Ørsted 
The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and 
onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and 
bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was 
the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science 
Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,900 people. Ørsted's shares are 
listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2023, the group's revenue was DKK 79.3 billion (EUR 10.6 billion). Visit 
orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X. 
Attachments 
 . Peter Korsholm notification 15 February 2024.pdf 
 . Company announcement_Peter Korsholm.pdf 
News Source: Ritzau 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      DK0060094928 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      Orsted 
Sequence No.:  304093 
EQS News ID:  1838509 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1838509&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 15, 2024 12:15 ET (17:15 GMT)

