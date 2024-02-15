DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in Own Shares 15-Feb-2024 / 17:28 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited as part of its share buyback programme announced on 16 November 2023 (the "Programme"). Date of Purchase 15/02/2024 Number of 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each 16,066 Highest price paid per share (GBp) 630.00 Lowest price paid per share (GBp) 624.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp) 627.0947

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 41,182,339 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each. Of this total, 3,815,058 A' ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 37,367,281.

This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

15 February 2024

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 15 February 2024

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate Information:

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 627.0947 16,066

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue purchased (per share) 5000 630.00 10:03:19 00068889232TRLO0 XLON 206 624.00 10:13:03 00068889467TRLO0 XLON 1000 624.00 10:13:03 00068889468TRLO0 XLON 209 626.00 11:21:23 00068891188TRLO0 XLON 1500 626.00 11:54:15 00068892104TRLO0 XLON 16 626.00 12:43:38 00068892954TRLO0 XLON 201 626.00 12:51:23 00068893172TRLO0 XLON 201 626.00 13:56:23 00068894951TRLO0 XLON 208 626.00 14:33:44 00068895915TRLO0 XLON 417 626.00 14:52:33 00068896475TRLO0 XLON 11 626.00 15:04:57 00068896915TRLO0 XLON 204 626.00 15:13:05 00068897144TRLO0 XLON 678 626.00 15:13:05 00068897145TRLO0 XLON 452 626.00 15:13:05 00068897146TRLO0 XLON 194 626.00 15:13:10 00068897147TRLO0 XLON 709 626.00 15:13:10 00068897148TRLO0 XLON 202 626.00 15:48:45 00068898241TRLO0 XLON 649 626.00 16:04:40 00068898800TRLO0 XLON 212 626.00 16:04:40 00068898801TRLO0 XLON 608 626.00 16:27:31 00068900127TRLO0 XLON 1094 626.00 16:35:25 00068900619TRLO0 XLON 490 626.00 16:35:25 00068900620TRLO0 XLON 30 626.00 16:35:25 00068900621TRLO0 XLON 122 626.00 16:35:25 00068900622TRLO0 XLON 1 626.00 16:35:25 00068900623TRLO0 XLON 210 626.00 16:35:25 00068900624TRLO0 XLON 176 626.00 16:35:25 00068900625TRLO0 XLON 200 626.00 16:35:25 00068900626TRLO0 XLON 221 626.00 16:35:25 00068900627TRLO0 XLON 392 626.00 16:35:25 00068900628TRLO0 XLON 253 626.00 16:35:25 00068900629TRLO0 XLON

