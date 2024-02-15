Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.02.2024
Neubewertung?! NurExone spielt den Nano-Medizin Trumpf aus
WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
15.02.24
08:05 Uhr
7,150 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
15.02.2024 | 19:01
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in Own Shares 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in Own Shares 
15-Feb-2024 / 17:28 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each on the London 
Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited as part of its share buyback programme announced on 16 November 2023 
(the "Programme"). 
 
Date of Purchase                  15/02/2024 
Number of 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each      16,066 
Highest price paid per share (GBp)         630.00 
Lowest price paid per share (GBp)          624.00 
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp) 627.0947

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 41,182,339 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each. Of this total, 3,815,058 A' ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 37,367,281.

This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

15 February 2024

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 15 February 2024

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate Information: 

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 
627.0947               16,066

Individual Transactions: 

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 
purchased    (per share) 
5000       630.00          10:03:19      00068889232TRLO0       XLON 
206       624.00          10:13:03      00068889467TRLO0       XLON 
1000       624.00          10:13:03      00068889468TRLO0       XLON 
209       626.00          11:21:23      00068891188TRLO0       XLON 
1500       626.00          11:54:15      00068892104TRLO0       XLON 
16        626.00          12:43:38      00068892954TRLO0       XLON 
201       626.00          12:51:23      00068893172TRLO0       XLON 
201       626.00          13:56:23      00068894951TRLO0       XLON 
208       626.00          14:33:44      00068895915TRLO0       XLON 
417       626.00          14:52:33      00068896475TRLO0       XLON 
11        626.00          15:04:57      00068896915TRLO0       XLON 
204       626.00          15:13:05      00068897144TRLO0       XLON 
678       626.00          15:13:05      00068897145TRLO0       XLON 
452       626.00          15:13:05      00068897146TRLO0       XLON 
194       626.00          15:13:10      00068897147TRLO0       XLON 
709       626.00          15:13:10      00068897148TRLO0       XLON 
202       626.00          15:48:45      00068898241TRLO0       XLON 
649       626.00          16:04:40      00068898800TRLO0       XLON 
212       626.00          16:04:40      00068898801TRLO0       XLON 
608       626.00          16:27:31      00068900127TRLO0       XLON 
1094       626.00          16:35:25      00068900619TRLO0       XLON 
490       626.00          16:35:25      00068900620TRLO0       XLON 
30        626.00          16:35:25      00068900621TRLO0       XLON 
122       626.00          16:35:25      00068900622TRLO0       XLON 
1        626.00          16:35:25      00068900623TRLO0       XLON 
210       626.00          16:35:25      00068900624TRLO0       XLON 
176       626.00          16:35:25      00068900625TRLO0       XLON 
200       626.00          16:35:25      00068900626TRLO0       XLON 
221       626.00          16:35:25      00068900627TRLO0       XLON 
392       626.00          16:35:25      00068900628TRLO0       XLON 
253       626.00          16:35:25      00068900629TRLO0       XLON

------End-----

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FSTA 
LEI Code:    213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  304095 
EQS News ID:  1838515 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1838515&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 15, 2024 12:28 ET (17:28 GMT)

