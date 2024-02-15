Star Alliance International Corp. Unveils StarAU: A Gold-Backed Digital Asset Amid Inflationary Concerns

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2024 / Star Alliance International Corp. (OTC Pink:STAL), ("STAR or the Company").

In a global landscape fraught with concerns over rising inflation and unprecedented monetary expansion, STAR emerges as a bastion of stability with the launch of StarAU, a gold-linked digital asset. As economic uncertainties continue to mount, the outlook for both gold and gold miners appears promising, offering investors a crucial hedge against inflationary pressures and currency devaluation.

StarAU: A Safe Haven in Times of Economic Turbulence

Against the backdrop of mounting inflationary pressures and apprehensions regarding declining purchasing power, Star Alliance's introduction of StarAU comes as a timely and strategic move. StarAU represents a digital asset firmly anchored to the enduring value of gold, presenting investors with a dependable store of wealth and a safeguard against the volatility inherent in fiat currencies.

The Allure of Gold in an Inflationary Climate

Gold has long been revered as a sanctuary asset, prized for its intrinsic value, scarcity, and timeless appeal. In periods of economic uncertainty and currency devaluation, gold has historically served as a reliable preserver of wealth, shielding against the erosive effects of inflation. With central banks resorting to unprecedented monetary stimulus measures and governments embarking on deficit spending sprees to stimulate economic revival, the allure of gold as a bulwark against inflationary risks has only intensified.

A Note for Investors

It's crucial to note that the presale of StarAU is not universally available for public sale in many countries. Instead, it is exclusively offered through private sale for approved and/or accredited investors depending on geographical location. Prospective investors are encouraged to contact Knightsbridge Law (jack@knightsbridgelaw.com) to determine their eligibility for participation.

The Renaissance of Gold Miners

The optimistic outlook for gold transcends the metal itself to encompass gold miners, whose fortunes are intricately intertwined with gold prices. With the anticipation of sustained inflation driving up demand for gold, gold miners stand to reap the benefits of robust pricing dynamics and augmented profitability. Furthermore, as the global economy transitions towards a future dominated by renewable energy, the demand for gold - a vital component in electronics and renewable technologies - is poised to skyrocket, further bolstering the prospects for gold miners.

Strategic Maneuvering by Star Alliance

Against this backdrop, Star Alliance's venture into the domain of digital assets with the unveiling of StarAU underscores the company's strategic foresight and dedication to innovation. By affording investors exposure to a gold-backed digital asset, Star Alliance taps into the burgeoning demand for alternative investment avenues that offer stability, liquidity, and value preservation in the face of economic uncertainties.

Richard Carey, President and Chairman stated; "The introduction of our digital asset through our partnership with the Knightsbridge Group is the next step in the evolution of our Company. With the anticipated closing of our new financing and acquisitions that will follow, STAR is positioned for growth which will improve shareholder value."

About Knightsbridge Group

Knightsbridge is a global leader in business facilitation, dedicated to empowering enterprises to navigate today's complex business landscape and seize opportunities for growth and innovation. With a focus on strategic partnerships and cutting-edge solutions, Knightsbridge delivers unparalleled value to clients worldwide.

Knightsbridge's expertise spans traditional and digital markets, offering a comprehensive understanding of diverse financial ecosystems. This multimarket approach positions the firm strategically to navigate various market conditions.

Knightsbridge's commitment to innovation ensures adaptability to changing market dynamics. By staying at the forefront of technological advancements, the firm anticipates market trends and provides clients with tools to stay ahead

About Star Alliance International Corp.

Star Alliance International Corp. ("the Company" or "STAL") was incorporated in the State of Nevada on April 17, 2014, under the laws of the State of Nevada.

Star Alliance International Corp is a Worldwide Holding Company with strong assets in the US, Honduras, and Guatemala.

STAL's assets include gold mines in California as well as the Company is finalizing contracts to acquire a mine in Honduras. In addition, Star searches out innovative technologies that are eco-friendly including "Genesis," the environmentally safe gold extraction system that we are purchasing.

The Genesis gold and other minerals extraction system extracts minerals from oxide and complex ores much faster than other processes in an environmentally safe manner. We plan to close this transaction as soon as possible.

We have also agreed terms to acquire controlling interests in two entities outside our mining divisions in both the fintech arena and artificial intelligence.

The Company anticipates continued expansion of our efforts domestically and abroad, with a particularly keen focus on mining technologies for precious metals and rare earth minerals, as well as other innovative technologies. The addition of the support in Asia through our agreement with the Knightsbridge Group, ("KG") not only for the introduction of our STARAU coin, but also for the opportunities that KG can introduce, will significantly enhance the value of STAR.

It is STAL's goal to become a very well-rounded many-faceted enterprise with planned diversification, paired with a sensible approach, ensuring the absolute best possible results and the highest possible value for our shareholders.

Safe Harbor and Informational Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Security Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), including all statements that are not statement of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the company's financial conditions or results of operations; (iii): the company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends.

The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including the risk disclosed in the company's statements and reports filed with the OTC Markets. The Company claims the safe harbor provided by Section 21E(c) of the Exchange Act for all forward-looking statements.

For more information, contact STAL.

E Mail: info@staralliancemines.com

Web Site: staralliancemines.com

