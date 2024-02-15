MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc.: MultiSensor AI Unveils SmartIR 2.0 Software Platform

Revolutionary Predictive Maintenance and Process Control Solution Adds New Sensor Modalities and AI-Powered Analytics Capabilities

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2024 / MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI), a pioneer in AI-powered industrial maintenance and process control solutions, announced today that it has released the next generation of its flagship software, SmartIR. The release of SmartIR 2.0 marks a significant milestone in MultiSensor AI's mission: to empower industrial organizations with predictive, AI-powered solutions for advanced asset reliability, process control, and employee health and safety.

SmartIR 2.0 offers enhanced capabilities and features designed to meet the evolving needs of organizations in MultiSensor AI's core industry verticals: warehouse & logistics, oil & gas, manufacturing and utilities.

Key features of SmartIR 2.0 include:

Expanded 'Single-Pane-of-Glass' Capabilities: SmartIR 2.0 boasts a 100% increase in integrated sensor modalities, providing users with a comprehensive view of their assets and infrastructure from a single interface.

AI-Powered Analytics: Enhanced analytics capabilities empower users to derive deeper insights from sensor data, with new interactive charting tools for analyzing sensor and imaging patterns and trends.

Live Multi-Region Temperature Monitoring: Real-time temperature monitoring across multiple regions provides users with invaluable insights into thermal conditions.

Expanded Long-Term Sensor Data Capture: SmartIR 2.0 extends the duration of sensor data capture, enabling users to track asset performance over extended periods.

Computer Vision Tools: SmartIR 2.0 includes expanded computer vision tools, including high-resolution thermal object detection and real-time thermal motion detection.

Expanded Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Integrations: SmartIR 2.0 seamlessly integrates with leading EAM systems, facilitating streamlined asset management workflows.

New Asset and Area-of-Interest (AOI) Sensor Insight Integration: Users can now integrate asset and AOI-based sensor insights into their monitoring and analysis processes.

Customizable View Settings: SmartIR 2.0 offers customizable view settings for the Workstation and Alerts dashboard, enabling users to tailor their experience to their specific needs.

"We are thrilled to introduce SmartIR 2.0 to our customers," said Jeff Guida, Chief Innovation Officer at MultiSensor AI. "This release represents a significant advancement in imaging and sensing solutions, offering unparalleled capabilities for asset reliability, process control and quality assurance, and employee health and safety protocols."

SmartIR 2.0 is available now. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit www.multisensorai.com

About MultiSensor AI

MultiSensor AI provides turnkey predictive maintenance and process control solutions, which combine cutting edge imaging and sensing technologies with AI-powered enterprise software. Powered by AWS, MSAI's software leverages a continuous stream of data from thermal imaging, visible imaging, acoustic imaging, vibration sensing, and laser sensing devices to provide comprehensive, real-time condition monitoring for a customer's critical assets, processes, and manufactured outputs. This full-stack solution measures heat, vision, vibration, and gas in the surrounding environment, helping companies gain predictive insights to efficiently and proactively manage their asset reliability and manufacturing processes. MSAI's cloud and edge solutions are deployed by organizations to protect critical assets across a wide range of industries including distribution & logistics, manufacturing, utilities, and oil & gas.

For more information, please visit https://www.multisensorai.com

Media Contact:

MultiSensor AI

Andrew Klobucar

Director of Marketing

andrew.klobucar@multisensorai.com

Investor Contact:

Alpha IR Group

Mike Cummings or Griffin Morris

MSAI@alpha-ir.com

SOURCE: Infrared Cameras Holdings, Inc.

