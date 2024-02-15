Anzeige
AASCP: The American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians Recently Concluded Its Seventh Scientific Session in Miami

Physicians and healthcare providers can attend the instructor course of TAI Chi now available at the conference. Dr AJ Farshchian held classes for Physicians.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2024 / The American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians recently concluded its seventh scientific session at the Hyatt Hotel in Miami. The event served as a platform for innovation, collaboration, and education within the field of stem cell research and regenerative medicine.

Dr. A. J. Farshchian

Dr. A. J. Farshchian
Caption: A.J. Farshchian MD teaching breathing exercises to participants. Physicians and healthcare providers can attend the instructor course at the American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians and become a certified tai chi instructor

Dr. A.J. Farshchian led an engaging session on Tai Chi for arthritis, providing attendees with valuable insights into holistic approaches for managing arthritis, highlighting the importance of alternative therapies in enhancing patient well-being.

On Sunday, the 11th of February, participants had the opportunity to undertake the Board Examination Part One, a critical step towards advancing their expertise and credentials within the Regenerative community.

A moment of recognition and celebration was reserved for Dr. Frank Shallenberger, who was honored with the distinguished Scientist of the Year award. Dr. Shallenberger's exceptional contributions and leadership in the realm of regenerative medicine research have been instrumental in shaping the future of regenerative medicine.

Furthermore, the event witnessed the recognition of five outstanding physicians who were awarded the status of Diplomates of the American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians, acknowledging their commitment to excellence and expertise in the field.

The seventh scientific session of the American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians was an important event fostering meaningful discussions, knowledge sharing, and professional growth among attendees.

The Academy looks forward to building on this success and continuing to drive innovation and excellence in the dynamic field of regenerative medicine.

For more information about the American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians and upcoming events, please visit https://www.aascpconference.miami (https://www.aascpconference.miami).

Contact:
Claudia Salazar
Executive Coordinator
American Academy of Stem Physicians
claudia@genorthix.com

Contact Information

Wislon Demenessezz
AASCP account Sales manager
wilson@genorthix.com
305-891-4686

Claudia Salazar
Executive Coordinator
claudia@genorthix.com
305-891-4686

SOURCE: American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

