Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 15.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Neubewertung?! NurExone spielt den Nano-Medizin Trumpf aus
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 889712 | ISIN: US4195961010 | Ticker-Symbol: 25F
München
15.02.24
08:11 Uhr
33,200 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,60034,40023:01
ACCESSWIRE
15.02.2024 | 22:14
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Havertys to Host Fourth Quarter and Year End 2023 Earnings Conference Call on February 22, 2024

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2024 / HAVERTYS (NYSE:HVT)(NYSE:HVT.A) will release its fourth quarter and year end 2023 financial results on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, after the market closes.

The company will host a conference call with investors and analysts on Thursday, February 22, at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results of its operations.

Havertys invites interested parties to listen to the live webcast of the conference call on its website at http://ir.havertys.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET on February 22.

About Havertys

Havertys (NYSE:HVT)(NYSE:HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 124 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.havertys.com.

Contact:

Havertys 404-443-2900
Jenny Hill Parke
SVP, Finance, and Corporate Secretary

SOURCE: Havertys



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.