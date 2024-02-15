Applied Energetics, Inc.: Applied Energetics Signs MOU with Photonics Innovator BluGlass

Collaboration combines complementary high-performance solutions and expertise across a wide range of emerging technologies

BluGlass and Applied Energetics intend to cooperate to develop innovative solutions critical to national security and commercial applications

BluGlass will seek to leverage its unique GaN distributed feedback (DFB) lasers in Applied Energetics' advanced systems to collaborate on next-generation national security, aviation, and commercial applications

TUCSON, AZ and SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2024 / Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCQB:AERG), a leader in the advancement of ultrashort pulse laser technologies (USPL), and BluGlass Limited (ASX:BLG), a global supplier of gallium nitride (GaN) lasers to the national security, quantum and industrial industries, today announced they have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate and explore joint business opportunities that advance Applied Energetics' laser and optical systems innovations and BluGlass's expertise in GaN-based laser diode technologies.

Any resultant new laser capabilities and optical systems will be based on existing and emerging technologies currently under development within the companies. Under the MoU, the companies intend to collaborate to develop innovative solutions in technology areas critical to emerging national security and commercial markets, including new laser wavelengths and higher performance, yielding more efficient and cost-effective products. The MOU sets out the framework for collaboration, however, it is not a definitive agreement with commercial terms and timelines.

"With the rapid growth of the laser market and the associated need for unique wavelengths and high-performance output, the development of next-generation lasers and optical systems must continue to advance and innovate," said Dr. Gregory Quarles, CEO and President of Applied Energetics. "We are pleased to be working with BluGlass and believe this collaboration will support our long-term strategic goals of optimizing architectures, increasing wavelength coverage, and improving product performance to provide customers with the most competitive and effective solutions."

Commenting on the MoU, BluGlass CEO, Jim Haden, said, "We are excited to be working with industry leader Applied Energetics. This collaboration will advance strategic capabilities and next-generation integrated photonics, addressing the evolving needs of the national security and commercial sectors. A pioneer in ultrashort pulse photonics, Applied Energetics has complementary laser technology and deepens our reach into the government, security, and intelligence sectors. Importantly, the MOU aligns with and strengthens our existing product roadmap and growth strategy."

About BluGlass

BluGlass Limited (ASX:BLG) is a leading supplier of GaN laser diode products to the global photonics industry, focused on the industrial, defense, bio-medical, and scientific markets. Listed on the ASX, BluGlass is one of just a handful of end-to-end GaN laser manufacturers globally. Its operations in Sydney, Nashua and Silicon Valley offer cutting-edge, custom laser diode development and manufacturing, from small-batch custom lasers to medium and high-volume off-the-shelf products.

Its proprietary low temperature, low hydrogen, remote plasma chemical vapour deposition (RPCVD) manufacturing technology and novel device architectures are internationally recognised, and provide the potential to create brighter, better performing lasers to power the devices of tomorrow.

About Applied Energetics, Inc.

Applied Energetics, Inc., a leader in Advanced Optical Technologies and Ultrashort Pulse Directed Energy Solutions, utilizes patented, dual-use laser and optical technologies to advance critical industries, including defense, national security, biomedical and manufacturing. Applied Energetics pioneered and holds all crucial intellectual property rights to the development and use of Laser Guided Energy technology and related solutions for defense, security, commercial, and medical applications.

