The Michaels Organization Announces Electrical Vehicle Charging Program for Residents Across Its Military Housing Portfolio

Michaels and TRO Energy Solutions Partner Together to Deliver First In-Home Electric Vehicle Charging Stations at Joint Base Andrews and MacDill Air Force Base

CAMDEN, N.J. / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2024 / The Michaels Organization, a national leader in residential real estate that has been pioneering solutions to the nation's housing challenges for more than 50 years, has delivered the first electric charging stations to residents at two of its military housing communities - Joint Base Andrews in Maryland and MacDill Air Force Base in Florida.

Michaels, which currently owns and manages the privatized family housing at 11 military installations across the country, has committed to delivering such charging stations to its entire portfolio. Michaels currently owns and manages more than 18,000 privatized military homes from coast to coast, and has been a Department of Defense private sector partner since 2004.

The program is made possible through a partnership with Virginia-based TRO Energy Solutions, Inc. (TROES), a clean energy company that delivers turnkey solutions for the modernization and electrification of the transportation environment. The EV charging program for two communities in Michaels' military living portfolio - Liberty Park at Andrews and Harbor Bay at MacDill - had their first charger installations completed this month.

The Level 2 EV charging equipment installed, tested, and that will be maintained by TROES, is a response to resident requests, as well as Michaels' mission to invest in high-quality sustainability at all of its properties. Residents can use the chargers with ease through TROES' ChargeTime app.

"Michaels is delighted to partner with TROES to provide this incredible amenity for our military residents," said Quinlan Melvin, Director of Investment Management at The Michaels Organization. "This is a huge step forward for the electrification goals of the military that simultaneously supports Michaels' efforts in providing convenient and reliable housing for our nation's heroes."

The new EV charging stations at Andrews and MacDill represent the first in a series of efforts to promote cleaner and more cost-effective transportation solutions to every military installation in Michaels' portfolio.

"The TRO Energy Solutions Team is proud to support service members and their families at Joint Base Andrews and MacDill Air Force Base. Military members and their families make so many sacrifices as they serve our country. It is a privilege for us to work with military families to provide convenient and affordable in-home EV charging to keep their EVs powered up and ready to go when they are! We are pleased to partner with The Michaels Organization to bring this exciting amenity of Level 2 in-home EV charging to the housing communities of JB Andrews and MacDill AFB," said Edward DeVries, CEO of TRO Energy Solutions, Inc.

Ribbon-cutting ceremonies are planned for Feb. 26 at Harbor Bay at MacDill and at Liberty Park at Joint Base Andrews on March 21, 2024.

About The Michaels Organization

Michaels is a national leader in residential real estate, offering full-service capabilities in design, development, property management, construction, and investment management. Serving 200,000 residents in more than 570 communities across 39 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Michaels is committed to crafting attainable housing solutions that jumpstart education, civic engagement and neighborhood prosperity, and to creating Communities That Lift Lives. Visit TMO.com our Media Room, and follow us on LinkedIn.

About TRO Energy Solutions, Inc.

TRO Energy Solutions, Inc. delivers clean-energy services and support in the promotion of an all-electric ecosystem. We pride ourselves in promoting electric vehicle (EV) usage, building renewable generation and storage infrastructure, and inspiring confidence in an electric ecosystem. The ChargeTime app with home charging products and economical services keep EV owners charged up and ready. Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, TROES is proud to support US military personnel with convenient in-home charging, community chargers, and dependable charging services.

Contact Information:

Laura Zaner

Vice President, Michaels Corporate Marketing

lzaner@tmo.com

856-988-5983; 856-630-1540

Terry Jacoby

Tro Energy Solutions

tjacoby@troenergy.io

757-325-9591

SOURCE: The Michaels Organization

View the original press release on newswire.com.