CSRHub Enhances Platform With IAF CertSearch's Accredited Certification Data

CSRHub Enhances Data Platform with IAF

CSRHub recently verified which public companies held valid accredited certifications from IAF CertSearch. IAF CertSearch enables us to verify which ESG certifications these companies held so we could see the impact accredited certifications had on a public company's ESG rating. This significant enhancement to our database represents a commitment to offering comprehensive and reliable sustainability data.

Key Insight and Data Highlights:

Impact of Certifications: Our analysis indicates a positive correlation between certifications and higher sustainability ratings.

Dual Standard Certification: Approximately 114 entities have attained certification under both ISO 14001 (Environmental Management System) and ISO 50001 (Energy Management) standards, demonstrating their dedication to both environmental and energy management.

Single Standard Certification: 364 entities are certified in ISO 14001 or ISO 50001, showcasing their focus on a key area of sustainability.

Certifications with Lapsed Status: There are 296 entities whose certifications have expired. These entities still had better average scores than those who have never been certified.

Extensive Database: The data we've incorporated is just a fraction of the nearly 1,300,000 certification accreditations available on the IAF CertSearch platform, which is on track to reach 2,000,000 by October 2024. Developed by the International Accreditation Forum (IAF), this platform is a testament to the collaborative efforts of 96 Accreditation Bodies and circa 2000 contributing Certification Bodies.

Impact on CSRHub Ratings:

Our analysis reveals that entities with ISO 14001 accreditation consistently score higher on CSRHub's sustainability ratings. Remarkably, even entities with lapsed ISO 14001 certifications outperform those never certified. This is highlighting the positive impact of ISO 14001 on perceived sustainability performance.

Moreover, entities with dual certification (ISO 14001 and ISO 50001) have an average overall rating of 58.8, placing them in the top quartile among the 54,000 entities tracked by CSRHub.

The inclusion of IAF CertSearch is another key information source for CSRHub among others such as Moody's ESG Solutions, esgbook , IdealRatings, ISS, S&P Global, Trucost ESG Analysis S&P Global, MSCI, CDP and FTSE Russell, Bloomberg and FactSet.

IAF CertSearch: A Tool for Transparency and Compliance:

IAF CertSearch allows users to confidently validate certifications knowing whether a certificate is valid. It contains the largest and most up-to-date collection of accredited certificates in the world. It also allows bulk verification of an entire supply chain and ensures all suppliers comply with the required level of certification. Overall the platform helps increase the transparency, trust, and integrity of accredited conformity assessment for procurers, governments and consumers globally.

Conclusion:

Our findings underscore the value of accredited certification processes in improving sustainability performance on an entity. Whether through the direct impact of the training and systems required for accreditation or through enhanced partner perceptions, the benefits are clear. CSRHub is proud to support IAF and its CertSearch system, a new source of truth in the global certification industry.

