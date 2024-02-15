Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.02.2024
Neubewertung?! NurExone spielt den Nano-Medizin Trumpf aus
WKN: A2N87U | ISIN: US03990B1017 | Ticker-Symbol: 0QN
Stuttgart
15.02.24
15:54 Uhr
126,80 Euro
+1,28
+1,02 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
15.02.2024 | 22:38
145 Leser
Ares Management Corporation to Present at the BofA Securities Financial Services Conference 2024

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2024 / Ares Management Corporation announced today that its Chief Executive Officer and President, Michael Arougheti, is scheduled to present at the BofA Securities Banking and Financials Conference on Thursday, February 22, 2024, at 10:30am ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available at www.ares-ir.com under News, Events & Presentations. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website shortly after the event.

About Ares Management Corporation
Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, private equity, real estate and infrastructure asset classes. We seek to provide flexible capital to support businesses and create value for our stakeholders and within our communities. By collaborating across our investment groups, we aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of December 31, 2023, Ares Management Corporation's global platform had approximately $419 billion of assets under management, with approximately 2,850 employees operating across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.aresmgmt.com.

Ares Management Corporation
Greg Mason, 800-340-6597
gmason@aresmgmt.com

SOURCE: Ares Management Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
