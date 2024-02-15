Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2024) - Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PEMC) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a British Columbia copper-gold explorer, announces that it has engaged Expert Geophysics Ltd. ("Expert") to conduct an airborne MobileMT survey at its 100% owned Trident and Pinnacle copper-gold projects in the South Hogem Copper-Gold Belt.

Highlights

MagnetoTelluric (MT) survey method capable of detecting basement electromagnetic (EM) conductors and anomalous resistivity zones which are indicative of potential copper-gold porphyry systems.

Planned surveying totals 164 line-kilometres to provide coverage of primary target area (historical assays at Trident which include DDH-1971-13: 70.07m @ 0.69% Cu, DDH 2007-2: 100.00m @ 0.59% Cu and 0.18 g/t Au including 2.00m @ 2.73% Cu and 0.36 g/t Au).

The MT survey will also cover an additional target located on PEMC's 100% owned Pinnacle Property situated directly west and adjacent to the Trident. Utilization of this modern geophysical dataset will facilitate the identification and prioritization of target areas for drilling currently anticipated during the Summer 2024 exploration season.

Brad Peters, President, CEO & Director, commented: "The aim of this MT survey at our 100% owned Trident and Pinnacle projects, west of Centerra Gold's operating Mount Milligan copper-gold mine, is to identify potential "plumbing systems" and discover the next gold-enriched copper porphyry deposit within this district. Once results are received and analyzed for this MT survey, we currently anticipate drilling these targets during the Summer 2024 field season. Trident for the very first time is 100% owned by a public company with an updated porphyry geological model established by our skilled technical team."

Planned Survey

The purpose of the survey is to identify conductivity anomalies that may represent conduits for hydrothermal fluids critical in the formation of porphyry copper-gold deposits. These conduits have the potential to represent critical plumbing systems responsible for the formation of copper porphyry deposits. The gathering of both resistivity and conductivity imaging of the surface to a depth of 1 km through deploying an airborne MobileMT (Mobile MagnetoTellurics) system will provide key information pertaining to source fluid conduits and structures. This important step will provide valuable insights and aid to further both known and unknown exploration targets destined for follow up diamond drilling programs.

In addition, complimentary VLF (Very Low Frequency) data will be collected and interpreted to provide valuable near surface EM (Electromagnetic) information. The survey design plan is to conduct approximately 164 line-km's using a 200 m line spacing grid.

The survey will be performed with an Astar 350 B2 helicopter provided by Heli Source Ltd. Expert Geophysics Ltd. ("EGL") will provide all necessary instrumentation for installation on the helicopter, as well as base stations and field workstations (data processing system) to be used for quality control and processing management during the collection of the airborne data in the field.

The final data processing, colour imaging and mapping will be performed at EGL's offices in Toronto, Canada. The final results and resulting products are expected to be available to the PEMC exploration team within 3 weeks after the completion of the survey. Surveying is planned to commence in late February to early March and expected to take 3 to 5 days to complete.

About Trident

The Trident property is an exploration stage property hosting an alkalic porphyry copper-gold-silver prospect with district-scale potential that is accessible by vehicle. The property is located approximately 50 km to the southeast of NorthWest Copper Corp.'s Kwanika Deposit and 50 km to the northwest of Centerra Gold's Mt. Milligan Mine. The property covers 6,618 hectares endowed with well-established logging roads providing important efficient access for exploration programs.

Copper mineralization on the property was first discovered in 1969, while exploration crews were following up on anomalous stream sediment samples. The following year, Falconbridge optioned the property and over the next two years completed IP and magnetic surveys, geological mapping, soil sampling and diamond drilling. This work led to the discovery of the A Zone.

Additional exploration programs were completed by Kookaburra Gold Corp. from 1988 through 1991, Solomon Resources Ltd., from 2006 through 2008. In 2013, PEMC optioned the property and in 2014, in turn, PEMC optioned the property to Oz Minerals which completed that same year an IP survey and completed a two drillhole, diamond drill program at Trident.

In 2022, Pacific Empire acquired a 100% interest in the property in exchange for granting the vendors a 2% net smelter return royalty ("NSR"). One-half (1%) of the 2% NSR may be purchased for $500,000 by Pacific Empire.

Prior to 2014, known mineralization on the property was believed to be associated with fracture and/or shear zones structures striking 120 degrees and dipping 75 degrees towards the northeast. A review of historical drill core by the Pacific Empire exploration team has led to a much different interpretation with respect to the nature of known mineralization on the property. The most important observation was the determination of the presence of hornblende-feldspar monzonite porphyry intrusions detected within drill core obtained from the A Zone. These types of porphyry intrusions are typically characterized by sheeted quartz sulphide veins and disseminated chalcopyrite and bornite residing immediately adjacent to and within the porphyry dikes. Other observations include; The highest grades noted in historical drilling can be seen to be directly associated with intervals where such porphyry intrusions occur.





Figure 1 - Regional Land Position and Significant Companies

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/197685_c0bb7487b4c57831_002full.jpg





Figure 2 - Location of planned MagnetoTelluric Survey

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/197685_c0bb7487b4c57831_003full.jpg





Figure 3 - South Hogem Copper-Gold Belt

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/197685_c0bb7487b4c57831_004full.jpg

"Between our 100% owned Trident and Pinnacle projects runs the Klawli river. The gold flakes and nuggets in the vial displayed on the map were collected from that location on the Klawli river. It is this and other geochemical evidence gathered by the PEMC exploration team which leads us to postulate the potential for a gold-enriched copper system nearby on either Trident, Pinnacle, or possibly both projects. To date, visible gold has been observed in outcrop at Trident, placer gold discovered in the nearby Klawli river gravels, and as well gold detected in drill core from Pinnacle. All three of these known occurrences of gold and their respective locations suggests there may be a shallow buried, large scale, gold-enriched, copper porphyry deposit within our district scale land package," commented Brad Peters, President, CEO and Director of Pacific Empire.

Table 1 - Highlights from Historical Drilling at Trident

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Cu (%) Au (g/t) DDH 1971-09 6.7 78.0 71.3 0.46 NA incl. 9.1 33.5 24.4 1.06 NA DDH 1971-11 5.8 93.3 87.5 0.24 NA incl. 5.8 30.5 24.7 0.35 NA DDH 1971-13 27.4 97.5 70.1 0.69 NA incl. 42.7 76.1 33.4 1.18 NA DDH 1971- 17 36.6 54.8 18.3 0.59 0.64 incl. 42.7 45.7 3.1 1.08 0.78 incl. 51.8 54.8 3.0 1.00 2.18 DDH 1971- 21 115.8 170.7 54.9 0.67 NA incl. 125.0 131.0 6.0 0.62 0.52 incl. 134.1 137.1 3.0 0.96 0.72 incl. 143.3 146.3 3.0 0.72 0.68 2007-01 42.0 92.0 50.0 0.60 0.13 incl. 58.0 68.0 10.0 1.18 0.34 2007-02 58.0 160.0 102.0 0.59 0.18 incl. 68.0 118.0 50.0 0.72 0.24 incl. 116.0 118.0 2.0 0.80 1.05 incl. 150.0 152.0 2.0 2.73 0.36 2007-03 150.0 270.0 120.0 0.27 0.14 incl. 216.0 246.0 30.0 0.62 0.33 incl. 228.0 230.0 2.0 1.22 1.02 2007-04 91.0 143.0 52.0 0.56 0.26 incl. 131.0 135.0 4.0 0.98 0.66 2008-01 17.0 47.0 30.0 0.43 0.51 incl. 31.0 33.0 2.0 0.59 1.18 incl. 45.0 47.0 2.0 0.21 1.10

About Pinnacle

The Pinnacle project is located 60 km to the west of Centerra Gold's Mt. Milligan Copper-Gold Mine and 30 km to the southeast of NorthWest Copper's Kwanika Copper-Gold Deposit in a proven copper-gold porphyry district. Access to the Pinnacle is by road including a new and expanding network of logging roads and trails throughout the main target areas. This improved access is a major development and is anticipated to contribute to cost effective drill support and bedrock exposure.

"We are truly excited to have had the Pinnacle property returned to PEMC. The Teako exploration team meaningfully advanced the property including fully permitting for IP geophysics and diamond drilling. Additionally, work by Teako advanced our understanding of the Aplite Ridge target area. Over the past 2 years significant logging operations have developed an extensive road network that now covers the entirety of the southern half of the property providing new outcrop exposure and efficient access. The 2023 forest fires dramatically affected the property leading to even further future opportunities.

Qualified Person

Kristian Whitehead, P.Geo., serves as a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed the scientific and technical information in this news release, approving the disclosure herein.

About Pacific Empire

Pacific Empire is a copper exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PEMC. The Company has a district scale land position in north-central British Columbia totaling 22,541 hectares.

British Columbia is a "Green" copper jurisdiction with abundant hydroelectric power, access and infrastructure in close proximity to the end market.

