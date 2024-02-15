BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES FEBRUARY EDITION OF TECHNOLOGY MAGAZINE AND DATA CENTRE MAGAZINE

The February editions of Technology Magazine and Data Centre Magazine include interviews with leading experts and executives from Microsoft and Data Castle.

LONDON, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has published the latest editions of Technology Magazine and Data Centre Magazine . These publications are highly regarded within the Tech and Cloud sectors for their in-depth reports and interviews with prominent figures in the respective industries.

Technology Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Greg Wilson, Government CTO at Microsoft about driving AI transformation in the public sector.

"For me, we're so much more than a large technology company. There's a responsibility on us as a strategic partner to nations, and as a partner to governments" says Wilson.

He adds, "There's one word that's driving change and that's AI 0 it's all about AI, AI, AI. The other word that's completely underpinning that of course, is data, data, data."

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from SAP, BMO and Atlantic Health System and more, and takes a look at the Top 10 Technology Brands.

Data Centre Magazine

In this month's issue, discover an in-depth interview with Dr. Christopher Stief, Co-Founder and CEO of Data Castle, alongside Chief Sustainability Officer Jorgen Venot. Explore their insights on strategically expanding operations while placing sustainability at the core of their endeavours.

"Being green is in our DNA and is one of the central aspects of our strategy," said Stief.

"We are very clear and transparent and that's how we build trust with customers, our colleagues and when we talk with the media," continues Venot.

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Huawei, Taiga Cloud, Schneider Electric, atNorth and more, and takes a look at the Top 10 5G Infrastructure Companies.

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the fastest-growing digital media companies in the UK, host to a growing portfolio of industry-leading global brands and communities.

BizClik's expanding portfolio includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centre, Cyber, and Sustainability.

