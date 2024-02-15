Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2024) - Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX: AI) (TSX: AI.DB.C) (TSX: AI.DB.D) (TSX: AI.DB.E) (TSX: AI.DB.F) (TSX: AI.DB.G) today released its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Highlights

Record annual basic and diluted earnings per share of $1.18 and $1.14, respectively, compared to $1.08 and $1.06 basic and diluted per share in 2022

Record net income of $51.5 million, up 11.1% from prior year

Record gross mortgage portfolio of $893.6 million, a 3.2% increase over prior year

Record $0.29 per share special dividend to shareholders of record on December 29, 2023

Prudent allowance for mortgages losses of 2.53% on the gross mortgage portfolio

High quality mortgage portfolio 94.6% of portfolio in first mortgages 94.0% of portfolio is less than 75% loan to value average loan-to-value is 61.4%



"2023 proved to be an exceptional year for Atrium and its shareholders. The business posted record earnings per share of $1.18, and an outsized special dividend of $0.29 per share. These results were achieved amid one of the most challenging real estate markets since the early 1990s. In 2023, we managed to capitalize on high quality opportunities arising from reduced activity by institutional lenders, while still maintaining a conservative portfolio loan-to-value of 61.4% and increasing our percentage of first mortgages to 94.6%. Our total allowance for mortgage losses of 253 bps reflects a proactive approach of recognizing increased credit risk in these uncertain economic conditions. We are hopeful that market conditions will improve in the latter half of 2024 but remain prepared to navigate through the current cycle with ample liquidity and tight risk parameters.

"Lastly, I am pleased to announce that Richard Munroe, Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed to the role of President and Chief Operating Officer. This promotion recognizes Richard's increased role and importance at Atrium and positions the company to prosper for many years to come. I will continue to act as CEO for the foreseeable future and will remain fully engaged in the business," said Rob Goodall, CEO of Atrium.

Conference call

Interested parties are invited to participate in a conference call with management on Friday, February 16, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. To participate or listen to the conference call live, please call 1-833-491-0507 (call topic: Fourth quarter results). For a replay of the conference call (available until February 28, 2024) please call 1-833-607-0619, password 9177343 #.

Results of operations

For the year ended December 31, 2023, Atrium reported record assets of $877.9 million, up from $874.8 million at the end of 2022. Revenues were $98.6 million, an increase of 25.8% from the prior year. Net income for 2023 was $51.5 million, an increase of 11.1% from the prior year. Atrium's allowance for mortgage losses at December 31, 2023 totaled $22.6 million or 2.53% of the gross mortgage portfolio.

Basic and diluted earnings per common share were $1.18 and $1.14, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared with $1.08 and $1.06 basic and diluted earnings per common share in the prior year, an increase of 9.3% (basic). Basic and diluted earnings per common share were $0.27 and $0.26, respectively, for the fourth quarter compared to $0.31 and $0.30 basic and diluted in the comparative quarter.

The board of directors declared a special dividend of $0.29 for 2023, resulting in a total dividend of $1.19 per common share paid to shareholders for the year, compared to $1.13 for the prior year.

Mortgages receivable as at December 31, 2023 was a record $876.7 million, up from $860.4 million as at December 31, 2022. During the year ended December 31, 2023, $281.5 million of mortgage principal was advanced and $263.6 million was repaid. The weighted average interest rate on the mortgage portfolio at December 31, 2023 was 11.42%, compared to 10.77% at December 31, 2022.

Financial summary

Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

(000s, except per share amounts)

Year



Year



Year





ended



ended



ended





December 31



December 31



December 31





2023



2022



2021

Revenue $ 98,574

$ 78,371

$ 64,235

Mortgage servicing and management fees

(8,465 )

(8,526 )

(7,241 ) Other expenses

(1,299 )

(1,098 )

(1,382 ) Impairment loss on investment property held for sale

-



(1,832 )

-

Recovery of prior mortgage losses

492



1,050



-

Provision for mortgage losses

(11,894 )

(1,914 )

(1,289 ) Income before financing costs

77,408



66,051



54,323

Financing costs

(25,923 )

(19,719 )

(12,530 ) Net income and comprehensive income $ 51,485

$ 46,332

$ 41,793















Basic earnings per share $ 1.18

$ 1.08

$ 0.98

Diluted earnings per share $ 1.14

$ 1.06

$ 0.98















Dividends declared $ 52,095

$ 48,736

$ 41,346















Mortgages receivable, end of year $ 876,733

$ 860,374

$ 759,225

Total assets, end of year $ 877,877

$ 874,780

$ 775,487

Shareholders' equity, end of year $ 482,206

$ 475,564

$ 470,167

Book value per share, end of year $ 10.97

$ 10.97

$ 10.98



Analysis of mortgage portfolio



As at December 31, 2023



As at December 31, 2022





Outstanding



% of









Outstanding



% of Property Type Number

amount



Portfolio



Number



amount



Portfolio

(outstanding amounts in 000s)































High-rise residential 22 $ 323,340



36.2%



20

$ 300,989



34.7%

Mid-rise residential 25

208,289



23.3%



30



225,281



26.0%

Low-rise residential 14

153,561



17.2%



14



128,244



14.8%

House and apartment 153

117,943



13.2%



158



108,124



12.5%

Condominium corporation 10

1,786



0.2%



12



2,189



0.3%

Residential portfolio 224

804,919



90.1%



234



764,827



88.3%

Commercial 19

88,640



9.9%



26



101,435



11.7% Mortgage portfolio 243 $ 893,559



100.0%



260

$ 866,262



100.0%



As at December 31, 2023





Number of

mortgages





Outstanding

amount







Percentage

outstanding



Weighted

average

loan to value



Weighted

average

interest rate



















Location of underlying property













(outstanding amounts in 000s)

























Greater Toronto Area 166 $ 653,401



73.1%



61.4%



11.63%

Non-GTA Ontario 52

40,753



4.6%



64.6%



9.81%

British Columbia 24

191,955



21.5%



60.6%



10.95%

Alberta 1

7,450



0.8%



71.0%



14.00%



243 $ 893,559



100.0%



61.4%



11.42%



As at December 31, 2022





Number of

mortgages





Outstanding

amount



Percentage

outstanding



Weighted

average

loan to value



Weighted

average

interest rate



















Location of underlying property







(outstanding amounts in 000s)

























Greater Toronto Area 169 $ 598,207



69.0%



59.7%



11.04%

Non-GTA Ontario 61

38,950



4.5%



68.7%



8.25%

British Columbia 28

220,727



25.5%



56.4%



10.41%

Alberta 2

8,378



1.0%



71.2%



12.55%

260 $ 866,262



100.0%



59.4%



10.77%

For further information on the financial results, and further analysis of the company's mortgage portfolio, please refer to Atrium's consolidated financial statements and its management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and on the company's website at www.atriummic.com.

Appointment to President and Chief Operating Officer

Atrium is pleased to announced that Richard Munroe, Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed to the role of President and Chief Operating Officer, effective February 15, 2024. Richard joined Atrium in September 2006 and was most recently appointed Chief Operating Officer in February 2022. Prior to that appointment, Richard held the title of Managing Director, Ontario. He brings over 18 years of experience sourcing and managing mortgage investments.

About Atrium

Canada's Premier Non-Bank Lender

Atrium is a non-bank provider of residential and commercial mortgages that lends in major urban centres in Canada where the stability and liquidity of real estate are high. Atrium's objectives are to provide its shareholders with stable and secure dividends and preserve shareholders' equity by lending within conservative risk parameters. Atrium is a Mortgage Investment Corporation (MIC) as defined in the Canada Income Tax Act, so is not taxed on income provided that its taxable income is paid to its shareholders in the form of dividends within 90 days after December 31 each year. Such dividends are generally treated by shareholders as interest income, so that each shareholder is in the same position as if the mortgage investments made by the company had been made directly by the shareholder. For further information about Atrium, please refer to regulatory filings available at www.sedarplus.ca or investor information on Atrium's website at www.atriummic.com.

For additional information, please contact

Robert G. Goodall

Chief Executive Officer

John Ahmad

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 867-1053

info@atriummic.com

www.atriummic.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/198123

SOURCE: Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation