Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2024) - P2Earn Inc (CSE: PXE) (FSE: WH4) announces that further to the review by the Ontario Securities Commission ("OSC") of the Company's continuous disclosure, and a subsequent request from OSC staff in connection therewith, the Company has made corrective disclosure with respect to the following documents:

Notice of Change of Auditor upon appointment of successor auditor pursuant to Subsection 6 of 4.11 of NI 51-102;

Received response from former auditor commenting pursuant to Subsection 5 of 4.11 of NI 51-102

Received response from successor auditor commenting pursuant to Subsection 6 of 4.11 of NI 51-102

Filed on SEDAR a Reporting Package upon change of Auditor and appointment of successor auditor pursuant to Subsection 1 of 4.11 of NI 51-102;

Issued a news release in the form of the notice set out in subsection 7 of 4.11 of NI 51-102

Corrective disclosure was requested by OSC staff in connection with the Company's change of Auditor and appointment of Successor Auditor. Corrective disclosure addresses various deficiencies identified under Section 4.11 of NI 51.102 Change of Auditor.

As a result of having to provide such corrective disclosures, the Company will be placed on the public list of Refiling and Errors (the "List") in accordance with SN 51-711 and will remain on the List for a period of three years from the date of refiling the corrective disclosure.

