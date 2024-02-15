MLIFE Foundation: Celebrating Black History Month: MLIFE, Rugged Elegance Foundation, and Collective Impact Support 15 California Youth in Transformative Journey to Africa

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2024 / MLIFE Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing the literacy skills of culturally diverse children, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Rugged Elegance Foundation for the second consecutive year. Together, they will sponsor 15 California youth (ages 14-17) and young adults (ages 18-24) on an impactful journey to Nairobi, Kenya, as part of a comprehensive cultural immersion program.

MLIFE's inaugural cohort embarked on this transformative expedition last June, setting a precedent for the impactful collaboration between MLIFE and Rugged Elegance Foundation. Their collective efforts aim to expand the horizons of American children, challenge preconceived notions about Africa, and foster meaningful cross-cultural connections.

Cheyanne Lampkins, a participant in the inaugural cohort, shared insights garnered from her experience, stating, "In many ways, our visit to Africa challenged the stereotypes I have held about myself and Africa as a young, Black female in the US and opened my eyes to new possibilities and connections."

California's social entrepreneurs and philanthropists Jennifer Carolyn King and Timothy Charles Fredel, through their charity, the Rugged Elegance Foundation, will generously support three of the 15 children with a financial grant of $15,000. "Tim and I, along with the Rugged Elegance Foundation, are immensely proud of the innovative program crafted by MLIFE for African American youth. We share a collective vision for Africa's Rising," shared Jennifer Carolyn King.

The strategic collaboration between MLIFE, Rugged Elegance Foundation, and Collective Impact will facilitate an enriching journey for California youths and young adults, enabling them to explore Nairobi, Maasai Mara, Nakuru, and Kilifi, Kenya.

Last year's cohort had the honor of meeting with Former California Gubernatorial Candidate and current US Ambassador to Kenya, Meg Whitman, who provided invaluable insights into the US Government's initiatives in Kenya.

James Spingola, the Executive Director of Collective Impact, underscored the transformative potential of cross-cultural interactions, stating, "We remain steadfast in our commitment to forging alliances between African Americans, members of the Black Diaspora, and forward-thinking corporations, propelling socio-economic advancement across the Atlantic." Collective Impact has given a $4,000 mini-grant to MLIFE to support this initiative.

MLIFE's president, Mwangi Mukami, elucidated the trip's overarching objectives, emphasizing its capacity to inspire, educate, and empower youths from diverse cultural backgrounds, particularly those from Black and brown communities, by immersing them in Africa's rich cultural heritage. "The cinematic portrayal of Africa, exemplified by movies such as Wakanda, underscores a universal longing among youths, transcending racial divides. This trip is a pivotal opportunity to satiate those desires."

Leah Tulali, another inaugural cohort member, articulated her experience, affirming, "Traveling to Africa catalyzed a paradigm shift, compelling me to realign my academic pursuits at San Francisco State University. It underscored the importance of cultural understanding and broadened my global perspective and ability to shape the future."

Mwangi further accentuated the critical role of Africa in the global landscape, stating, "Research underscores Africa's burgeoning significance, with projections indicating that more than a third of the world's young people will live in Africa by 2050. In an African-centric world, understanding Africa is paramount to unlocking its full potential."

MLIFE aims to raise $250,000 by the end of Black History Month to finance this transformative journey. "Unlike conventional programs, MLIFE adopts a holistic approach, nurturing a cohort for an entire year preceding their travel to cultivate a deep-rooted understanding of Africa. This ensures that their experience transcends a mere visit, becoming an enduring testament etched in their hearts," remarked Nickson Muiruri, MLIFE's Executive Vice-President.

MLIFE's campaign welcomes corporations to support this transformative journey to empower the next generation of global citizens. Individuals can find information on MLIFE's impactful initiatives at MLIFE's website, mlifefoundation.org

ABOUT MLIFE: MLIFE has a threefold mission: To enhance children's literacy skills, mentor young adults to foster innovation, and uplift families living on the margins to realize upward economic mobility.

Rugged Elegance Foundation was created with the knowledge that healthy, adventuresome, soulful living is the bedrock on which individuals and society can intelligently and soulfully navigate the turning point of history in which we live. The combination of healthy, adventuresome, soulful living. Rugged Elegance Foundation (ruggedelegance.org) believes that promoting racial and gender equality, rising to meet the climate challenge, and promoting physical and mental health will reduce suffering, increase joy, and create greater harmony in the world.

