Galway Metals Inc.: Galway Metals Appoints New Board Director

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2024 / Galway Metals Inc. (TSXV:GWM);(OTCQB:GAYMF) (the "Company" or "Galway") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has appointed Peter Gula as a Director, effective immediately. Mr. Gula is a Professional Engineer who brings over 35 years of mining industry experience to the Board.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am delighted to welcome Peter to Galway," stated Robert Hinchcliffe, President and Chief Executive Officer of Galway. "I have had the opportunity to get to know Peter well over the last few years, as he has led two internal scoping studies for our Estrades project and I am confident that he will complement our existing Board with his excellent technical and project leadership experience, as well as his vast network of industry contacts."

Mr. Gula brings experience from all phases of the mining project life cycle, from scoping studies through to the commissioning of mines, as well as the management of operations. He has held key leadership roles in mine management, production, technical services, and project management. Mr. Gula's career included a 30-year tenure with Placer Dome Inc. (later Goldcorp Inc.), where he held several senior roles, including Mine General Manager of the Musselwhite Mine. Mr. Gula later joined North American Palladium Ltd. as the Director of Mining, until the company was acquired by Impala Platinum Holdings Limited, at which time he was appointed the Director of Strategy and Business Planning, and later served as the Vice President Technical Services and Projects. Mr. Gula is currently consulting with Stantec, supporting major mining companies in the execution of a wide range of capital projects and studies. Mr. Gula received his Bachelor of Science, Mining Engineering degree from Laurentian University.

Mr. Gula's appointment to Galway Metals' Board of Directors is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Galway Metals Inc.

Galway Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100%-owned, high-grade, open-pitable flagship Clarence Stream gold project in southwest New Brunswick. Clarence Stream is an emerging gold district with an exploration strike length of approximately 65 kilometres and widths of up to 28 kilometres in certain areas. Galway Metals also has 100%-ownership in the Estrades project, a former producing high-grade, gold-rich polymetallic VMS mine in the northern Abitibi of western Quebec. Led by a management team with a proven track-record of creating shareholder value having sold Galway Resources for US$340 million, Galway Metals is focused on creating value for all its stakeholders.

For additional Information on Galway Metals Inc., Please contact:

Robert Hinchcliffe, President & Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 1-800-771-0680

Email: info@galwaymetalsinc.com

Website: www.galwaymetalsinc.com

Look us up on Facebook, Twitter or Link

Cautionary Statement

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the addition of Mr. Gula to the board of directors of the Company. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

SOURCE: Galway Metals Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com