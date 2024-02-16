bettermoo(d) Food Corporation: bettermoo(d) Expands its Nationwide Moodrink Distribution with Canada's Largest Retailer Listing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2024 / bettermoo(d) Food Corporation (CSE:MOOO)(OTCQB:MOOOF)(Frankfurt:0I5A, WKN: A3D8PP) (the "Company" or "bettermoo(d)"), an emerging leader and innovator in the plant-based food industry, is pleased to announce that, Canada's largest grocery retail chain (the "Chain") has expanded the number of banner stores that will carry the Company's dairy alternative beverage Moodrink (the "Product"). Through the Company's distribution partner, United Natural Food (UNFI) Canada, the Chain's Ontario-based banner store, Canada's Largest Retailer (the "Retailer"), will list Moodrink in at least 20 various locations across the province.

Building on the momentum of the Company's recent expansion into the Chain's retail network, bettermoo(d) is delighted to extend the availability of Moodrink through Canada's Largest Retailer. With this strategic listing, Moodrink will now be accessible in at least 20 stores of the Retailer across Ontario, marking a significant stride in making its plant-based dairy alternative more widely available to Canadians. This significant development further enhances Moodrink's presence, complementing its existing availability in the Chain's banner stores across Canada (See Company press release on February 2, 2024).

This strategic listing aligns with the increasing consumer demand for diverse and innovative dairy alternatives, providing Canadians with a convenient and appealing choice in their local grocery stores. As more Canadians seek environmentally conscious options, the inclusion of Moodrink at the Retailer highlights bettermoo(d)'s dedication to fostering a greener and healthier future. This development reinforces the brand's position as a leading force in the plant-based food industry, committed to providing delicious and environmentally friendly alternatives that cater to the evolving preferences of today's conscious consumers.

"We are thrilled to announce the expanded availability of Moodrink to Canadians through the Retailer stores, a strategic move that significantly reinforces bettermoo(d)'s brand presence across the country. This listing is a pivotal step toward achieving one of our core objectives - becoming a household name in the plant-based food industry. As we continue to grow our footprint with the Chain and its banner stores, we are confident that our journey toward significant growth for the Company is on a promising trajectory," Nima Bahrami, CEO of bettermoo(d).

ABOUT BETTERMOO(D) FOOD CORPORATION

bettermoo(d) Food Corporation is an innovative plant-based dairy alternative food and beverage company based in Vancouver, British Columbia Canada, launching Moodrink, a nutritious dairy-alternative beverage with a revolutionary flavour. Moodrink includes a blend of herbs and flowers similar to what cows ate, before the time of mass livestock production. Like rich dairy products, Moodrink contains added healthy plant fats and vitamins, so consumers don't miss out. The "Moodrink" is just the beginning of the revolution for the Vancouver based dairy-alternative company, bettermoo(d).

Driven by the motto "What A Cow Eats and A Human Needs" bettermoo(d) seeks to produce dairy alternative products that are good for both people and the planet - ensuring that all products are nutritious and sustainably sourced, and that also emulate the great taste of traditional milk from the Alps regions of Switzerland, France and Austria. Working with food scientists, the Company's goal is to conduct continuous food research and development programs with the aim of rolling out a full line of dairy alternative products, including Moogurt and Buetter, as well as many other products, that are better for YOU and better for the planet.

