Freitag, 16.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Neubewertung?! NurExone spielt den Nano-Medizin Trumpf aus
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement Regarding the Operating Permit from the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye for Garanti Ödeme ve Elektronik Para Hizmetleri Anonim Sirketi , a subsidiary

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement Regarding the Operating Permit from the Central Bank of the Republic of 
Türkiye for Garanti Ödeme ve Elektronik Para Hizmetleri Anonim Sirketi , a subsidiary 
16-Feb-2024 / 04:33 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Announcement Regarding the Operating Permit from the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye for Garanti Ödeme 
ve Elektronik Para Hizmetleri Anonim Sirketi , a subsidiary of our bank 
 
DATE: February 15, 2024 
 
 
Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye , as per its decision published in the Official Gazette dated 15.02.2024, has 
granted Garanti Ödeme ve Elektronik Para Hizmetleri Anonim Sirketi, 
a subsidiary of our bank, with a permit to operate as a payment and electronic money institution to provide the payment 
services specified in subparagraphs (a), (b), (c), and (e) of the first paragraph of Article 12, as well as the 
electronic money issuance service specified in the second paragraph of Article 18 of Law on Payment and Securities 
Settlement Systems, Payment Services, and Electronic Money Institutions No. 6493. 
 
 
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall 
prevail. 
 
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial 
II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books 
and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we 
are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. 
 
 
Yours sincerely, 
Garanti BBVA 
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: 
Tel: +90 212 318 2352 
Fax: +90 212 216 5902 
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr 
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 304100 
EQS News ID:  1838573 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1838573&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 15, 2024 23:33 ET (04:33 GMT)

