In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.Wafer FOB China prices trended flat this week due to limited trading activity during the Lunar New Year holiday. Mono PERC M10 and G12 wafer prices remain steady at $0.246 per piece (pc) and $0.357/pc, respectively, without any change from last week. The fact that the supply of wafers greatly outpaces downstream demand explains why prices for wafers have been steady for the past four weeks, even if the price of polysilicon in China has increased somewhat, ...

