Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 16.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Neubewertung?! NurExone spielt den Nano-Medizin Trumpf aus
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1WZEV | ISIN: SE0003943620 | Ticker-Symbol: EN9
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENZYMATICA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENZYMATICA AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
16.02.2024 | 08:48
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Enzymatica AB: Year-end report 2023: Scientific and regulatory progress generating international interest

LUND, Sweden, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Fourth quarter

January-December

• Net sales reached SEK 15.8 (16.6) million.

• The operating result totaled SEK -13.8 (-21.6) million.

• Earnings per share, basic and diluted, were
SEK -0.09 (-0.14).

• Cash flow from operating activities totaled
SEK -2.6 (-27.7) million.

• Net sales reached SEK 50.9 (48.9) million.

• The operating result totaled SEK -48.1 (-68.2) million.

• Earnings per share, basic and diluted, were
SEK -0.30 (-0.44).

• Cash flow from operating activities for the period totaled SEK -40.3 (-65.4) million.

• Net cash totaled SEK -17.7 (28.4) million at year-end.

Comment from the CEO

"It is with mixed feelings that we sum up 2023. Of course, we would have liked to see a better financial performance for the company, but it is gratifying that sales in Sweden were up by 31 percent. Last fall, we saw fantastic results from independent research studies that together with the coming MDR certification pave the way for a very exciting future.

Order intake from our major partners has been disappointing in recent years, but I am confident that it will pick up once MDR certification and clinical outcomes are in place. Coupled with our efforts to establish collaborations with new partners and enter new markets, this will provide Enzymatica with good growth in the coming years", said Claus Egstrand, CEO.

Significant events during the quarter

  • No significant events were reported during the quarter

Significant events after the quarter

  • On February 16, 2024, the Board of Directors decided on a rights issue with preferential rights for existing shareholders of 27.4 MSEK before issue expenses. The purpose of the rights issue is to raise working capital for the operations, as well as creating a stable foundation for negotiations with stakeholders regarding expansion in existing and new markets. Enzymatica intends to secure the rights issue to 100 percent through subscription commitments and underwriting agreements.

Other events during and after the quarter

  • On November 30, 2023, Enzymatica changed its Certified Adviser to Carnegie Investment Bank AB, which acquired Erik Penser Bank, the former Certified Adviser for the company.
  • On January 8, 2024, Enzymatica's CEO Claus Egstrand appeared with Professor Glen Davison on the US morning TV show The Balancing Act, where the ongoing study at the University of Kent was presented.

The full report is available on: www.enzymatica.com/investors/financial-reports

This information is information that Enzymatica is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08:30 a.m. CET on February 16, 2024.

For more information, please contact:

Claus Egstrand, Chief Executive Officer, Enzymatica AB
Phone: +44 7780 22 8385 | Email: claus.egstrand@enzymatica.com

Stefan Olsson, Communication Manager, Enzymatica AB
Phone: +46 708 55 11 85 | Email: stefan.olsson@enzymatica.com

Enzymatica AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.
For more information, please visit www.enzymatica.se. Enzymatica's Certified Adviser is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ).

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18091/3930064/2609857.pdf

The full report (PDF)

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18091/3930064/aecc2de492a6e99c.pdf

Press release (PDF)

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/year-end-report-2023-scientific-and-regulatory-progress-generating-international-interest-302063922.html

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.