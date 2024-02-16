Enzymatica AB: Year-end report 2023: Scientific and regulatory progress generating international interest

LUND, Sweden, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Fourth quarter January-December • Net sales reached SEK 15.8 (16.6) million. • The operating result totaled SEK -13.8 (-21.6) million. • Earnings per share, basic and diluted, were

SEK -0.09 (-0.14). • Cash flow from operating activities totaled

SEK -2.6 (-27.7) million. • Net sales reached SEK 50.9 (48.9) million. • The operating result totaled SEK -48.1 (-68.2) million. • Earnings per share, basic and diluted, were

SEK -0.30 (-0.44). • Cash flow from operating activities for the period totaled SEK -40.3 (-65.4) million. • Net cash totaled SEK -17.7 (28.4) million at year-end.

Comment from the CEO

"It is with mixed feelings that we sum up 2023. Of course, we would have liked to see a better financial performance for the company, but it is gratifying that sales in Sweden were up by 31 percent. Last fall, we saw fantastic results from independent research studies that together with the coming MDR certification pave the way for a very exciting future.

Order intake from our major partners has been disappointing in recent years, but I am confident that it will pick up once MDR certification and clinical outcomes are in place. Coupled with our efforts to establish collaborations with new partners and enter new markets, this will provide Enzymatica with good growth in the coming years", said Claus Egstrand, CEO.

Significant events during the quarter

No significant events were reported during the quarter

Significant events after the quarter

On February 16, 2024, the Board of Directors decided on a rights issue with preferential rights for existing shareholders of 27.4 MSEK before issue expenses. The purpose of the rights issue is to raise working capital for the operations, as well as creating a stable foundation for negotiations with stakeholders regarding expansion in existing and new markets. Enzymatica intends to secure the rights issue to 100 percent through subscription commitments and underwriting agreements.

Other events during and after the quarter

On November 30, 2023, Enzymatica changed its Certified Adviser to Carnegie Investment Bank AB, which acquired Erik Penser Bank, the former Certified Adviser for the company.

On January 8, 2024, Enzymatica's CEO Claus Egstrand appeared with Professor Glen Davison on the US morning TV show The Balancing Act, where the ongoing study at the University of Kent was presented.

The full report is available on: www.enzymatica.com/investors/financial-reports

This information is information that Enzymatica is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08:30 a.m. CET on February 16, 2024.

For more information, please contact:

Claus Egstrand, Chief Executive Officer, Enzymatica AB

Phone: +44 7780 22 8385 | Email: claus.egstrand@enzymatica.com

Stefan Olsson, Communication Manager, Enzymatica AB

Phone: +46 708 55 11 85 | Email: stefan.olsson@enzymatica.com





Enzymatica AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

For more information, please visit www.enzymatica.se. Enzymatica's Certified Adviser is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ).

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18091/3930064/2609857.pdf The full report (PDF) https://mb.cision.com/Public/18091/3930064/aecc2de492a6e99c.pdf Press release (PDF)

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/year-end-report-2023-scientific-and-regulatory-progress-generating-international-interest-302063922.html