A new Clean Energy Associates (CEA) survey shows that 26% of battery storage systems have fire-detection and fire-suppression issues, while about 18% face challenges with thermal management systems.From pv magazine USA A recent CEA survey has shown that 26% of inspected energy storage systems have issues related to fire detection and suppression. The findings indicate that thermal runaway still poses a significant risk to the energy storage industry. "Fire suppression and thermal management systems are critical for functional safety, and defects in these systems can lead to increased risk of fire," ...

