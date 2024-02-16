Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Duearity AB TO1 (76/24)

At the request of Duearity AB, Duearity AB equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from February 19, 2024. Security name: Duearity AB TO1 ------------------------------- Short name: DEAR TO1 ------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0021512548 ------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 322935 ------------------------------- Terms: Each option rights of series TO1 entitles to the subscription of one (1) new share at a subscription price amounting to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price of the Company's share during the period from September 10, 2024 through September 23, 2024, but at the lowest price of the share's quota value and the highest price of SEK 2.223 per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Duearity AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr October 1, 2024 - October 15, 2024 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last October 11, 2024 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB (SKMG). For further information, please call SKMG on +46 (0)8 913 008.