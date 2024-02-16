Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 16.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Spezial Freitag: Erneut großes Börsenkino nach 300% in Tagen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CPE5 | ISIN: SE0015949482 | Ticker-Symbol: 9DS
Frankfurt
16.02.24
08:06 Uhr
0,148 Euro
+0,006
+3,87 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DUEARITY AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DUEARITY AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
16.02.2024 | 09:10
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Duearity AB TO1 (76/24)

At the request of Duearity AB, Duearity AB equity rights will be traded on
First North Growth Market as from February 19, 2024. 



Security name: Duearity AB TO1
-------------------------------
Short name:   DEAR TO1    
-------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0021512548  
-------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  322935     
-------------------------------





Terms: Each option rights of series TO1 entitles to the subscription of one (1)
     new share at a subscription price amounting to 70 percent of the    
     volume-weighted average price of the Company's share during the period 
     from September 10, 2024 through September 23, 2024, but at the lowest 
     price of the share's quota value and the highest price of SEK 2.223 per
     share.                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   - 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for            
    1 new share in Duearity AB                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr October 1, 2024 - October 15, 2024                   
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  October 11, 2024                            
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk
Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB (SKMG). 

For further information, please call SKMG on +46 (0)8 913 008.
Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.