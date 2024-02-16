Art Share 002: ART SHARE 002 S.A, the sole holder of the iconic artwork from Francis Bacon 'Three Studies for Portrait of George Dyer, 1963' launches the initial offering of its Class B Shares at a price in EUR equivalent of USD 100 per Class B Share.

This marks the inaugural listing on ARTEX Stock Exchange, introducing the first ever Art Listing, providing a multilateral trading facility for investment and trading in this new asset class.



Luxembourg, 16 February 2024

Art Share 002 S.A. (the "Issuer"), a public limited liability company incorporated in Luxembourg, today announces the launch of the initial offering based on its underlying asset - the triptych 'Three Studies for Portrait of George Dyer' by Francis Bacon (the "Artwork"), ahead of the intended admission of its Class B redeemable shares (EUR), having the ISIN: LU2583605592 (the "Class B Shares") to trading on the regulated market ARTEX MTF AG (the "ARTEX Stock Exchange").

The Issuer qualifies as a securitisation vehicle governed by the Luxembourg law of 22 March 2004 on securitisation, as amended, offering its Class B Shares to certain investors, shares which will subsequently be traded in the regulated ARTEX Stock Exchange under the symbol "BAC1EU".

The initial offering (the "Offering") is being made by way of a placement to qualified and/or institutional investors, as defined in the Issuer's offering memorandum (the "Offering Memorandum"). The Offering consists of a minimum of 412,500 Class B Shares corresponding to 75% of all Class B Shares, and a maximum of up to 550,000 Class B Shares, at a fixed price in EUR equivalent to USD 100 per Class B Share.

The Class B Shares will be offered at an aggregate valuation in EUR equivalent of USD 55 million. The Artwork was previously purchased at auction at Christie's in May 2017 for USD 51.7 million.

Closing of the Offering and the fixing of the EUR price per Class B Share is expected to take place on 29 February 2024.

Trading of the Class B Shares on the ARTEX Stock Exchange is expected to start on 8 March 2024.

This transaction has received strong early interest from investors and will take place in a very dynamic art market environment.





H.S.H. Prince Wenceslas of Liechtenstein, co-founder and Chairman of ARTEX Stock Exchange, commented: "Today marks an important milestone as we plan to admit our first art initial offering on the ARTEX Stock Exchange, featuring a distinguished masterpiece by the great British artist Francis Bacon. Our ambition is to create the world's leading fully transparent, universally accessible, and secure trading venue for art. This first offering paves the way for many more to come."

Yassir Benjelloun-Touimi, co-founder and CEO of ARTEX Stock Exchange, added: "We are very proud to finally announce the launch of the world's first art listing, with this amazing triptych from Francis Bacon "Three Studies for Portrait of George Dyer." It is another step on the long journey we embarked upon 3 years ago and the relentless pursuit of democratising investment in art, in pursuit of our goal of making it accessible to all.

Francis Bacon, Three Studies for Portrait of George Dyer, 1963 © The Estate of Francis Bacon. All rights reserved, DACS 2024 / Photo by The Makers Photography

The Offering Memorandum in relation to Art Share 002 S.A.'s Class B Shares is available for qualified investors on its website www.artshare002.com. It relates to the admission to trading and listing on the ARTEX Stock Exchange, a multilateral trading facility ("MTF", as defined within the MiFID II legislation) regulated by the Liechtenstein Financial Market Authority, of Class B Shares (EUR) of the Issuer.

Offering highlight

The Issuer's aim is to democratise access to a great masterpiece, Francis Bacon's iconic triptych Three Studies for Portrait of George Dyer, 1963. Qualified investors (as defined in the Offering Memorandum) are provided the opportunity to subscribe for Class B Shares in the Offering, thereby investing (indirectly) in the Artwork. The Artwork offers these qualified investors an opportunity to preserve their capital and diversify their portfolios by investing in a newly liquid asset class. Following the listing on ARTEX Stock Exchange, the Class B Shares will also be accessible for secondary market trading to the public.

It is intended that the Artwork to be displayed, on loan. To cultural institutions such as museums to enhance accessibility to the public. This will add a unique social impact dimension to the investment and contribute to the goal of the democratisation of iconic artwork.

Lock-up arrangements

The Remaining Shares to be held by the Seller are subject to the following placement restrictions:

During the first 3 months from the offering, the Seller shall not be able to place any of the Remaining Shares;

following the period of 3 months from the offering, the Seller shall have the option to direct the Company to place on ARTEX MTF one third of the Remaining Shares.

following the period of 4 months and 15 calendar days from the offering, the Seller shall have the option to direct the Company to further place on ARTEX MTF one third of the Remaining Shares; and

following the period of 6 months from the offering, the Seller shall have the option to direct the Company to further place on ARTEX MTF any balance of Remaining Shares then held.

The Seller has empowered the Company to have the option to place at all times any of the Remaining Shares at a price in excess of the Offer Price, subject to such Remaining Shares being issued at a maximum discount of 3% to the average closing market price for the previous 5 Business Days, unless otherwise agreed between the Company and the Seller.

Dividend policy

The Company does not otherwise anticipate generating net profits and thus does not expect to pay any dividends on the Offered Shares in the foreseeable future. Any future determination to pay dividends will be made in accordance with applicable laws and the Company's Articles.

Indicative timetable of the Offering

The Start of the offering period was 16 February 2024.

was 16 February 2024. The end of the offering period and allocation is expected to take place on 29 February 2024.

is expected to take place on 29 February 2024. Settlement is expected to take place on 7 March 2024.

is expected to take place on 7 March 2024. Admission and trading of the Class B Shares on ARTEX Stock Exchange is planned to start on 8 March 2024 with the following: Ticker Symbol : BAC1EU ISIN: LU2583605592 WKN: A3D7ZH CFI Code: ESXXXR

of the Class B Shares on ARTEX Stock Exchange is planned to start on 8 March 2024 with the following:

Orders and subscriptions

Zeus Capital Limited ("Zeus"), a UK Investment Bank regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK, is acting as the Bookrunner for the Offering. The initial offer shall be settled through Zeus's settlement agent, Pershing Securities a subsidiary of BNY Mellon.

For questions, subscriptions and requests for assistance in connection with the initial offer we direct you to:

Zeus Capital Limited

Ben Robertson

125 Old Broad Street, 12th Floor, London, EC2N 1AR

www.zeuscapital.co.uk

Additional placement agents may be appointed in connection with the Offering and will be communicated on the website of the Issuer).

Information available to qualified investors

The Offering Memorandum may be obtained in electronic or printed form, free of charge, upon request at Art Share 002 S.A., during regular business hours, at the registered office of the Issuer located at 16, rue E. Ruppert, L-2453 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. The Offering Memorandum is also available in electronic form on the website of ARTEX Stock Exchange), and on the website of the Issuer).

The Issuer draws the investors' attention to the Offering Memorandum and especially to the risk factors described in the Offering Memorandum. The occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect on the Issuer's business, reputation, financial position, results or outlook, as well as the market price of its Class B Shares.

Partnerships of ARTEX Stock Exchange

The ARTEX Stock Exchange offers a continuous trading model in connection with auctions. It starts with an opening auction, followed by continuous trading via a central limit order book. The trading ends with a closing auction. The Artex Stock Exchange participants consist of members and market makers which facilitate the trading of the Class B Shares by the Issuer to trade with a certain liquidity.

ARTEX Stock Exchange has secured partnerships with SIX AG ("SIX"), a well-established infrastructure service provider. SIX will provide clearing services via SIX x-clear AG and real market data feed via SIX Exfeed AG. The settlement of Class B Shares on the secondary market will happen through the bridge offered via Euroclear and Clearstream. UnaVista, an LSEG business, will support ARTEX Stock Exchange in fulfilling its information exchange and reporting to the relevant supervisory bodies.

* * *

About Art Share 002 S.A.

Art Share 002 is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) incorporated under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg existing as a securitisation undertaking (organisme de titrisation) within the meaning of the Securitisation Law. It has been set-up to issue shares, tracking the economic risk associated with the Artwork and any other associated risk within the meaning of article 53 of the Luxembourg law of 22 March 2004 on securitisation, as amended, financed inter alia by the issuance of the Class B Shares.

Art Share 002 was established to facilitate fractional investment in the Artwork through the issuance of the Class B Shares (i.e., undertaking a securitisation transaction of the Artwork).

The principal activity of Art Share 002 is to hold and securitise the Artwork, as well as assuming risks, existing or future, relating to the holding of the Artwork. Its principal activities to date have been limited to organisational activities, including entering into certain agreements (i) for the acquisition of the Artwork and (ii) those necessary for the preparation and execution of the Offering, it's admission and listing on the ARTEX Stock Exchange.

Art Share 002 is managed by a board of directors who are Mrs Ursula Schmidt, Mr Edouard de Burlet and Mr Ronan Le Bouc.

Art Share 002 does not expect to generate revenues or cashflows from lending, for free, the Artwork to cultural institutions such as museums. It will not conduct any business activities except for activities relating to the ownership, maintenance and promotion of the Artwork and, as such, these activities shall be limited to a passive administration of the ownership of the Artwork.

The strategy will be to display and promote the Artwork in a manner designed to improve public understanding of it.

About ARTEX

ARTEX Stock Exchange operates a secure and liquid art focused traditional stock exchange, regulated and supervised by the Financial Markets Authority of Liechtenstein within the European MiFID II legislative framework. Providing easy access to a traditionally exclusive fine art market, ARTEX Stock Exchange aims to democratise investing in artworks from the world's greatest masters, spanning a period from the Renaissance to the twentieth century. ARTEX Stock Exchange-listed masterpieces will be on public display, in museums and exhibitions around the world. ARTEX Stock Exchange will strive to empower investors by offering the latest news, market insights and educational content to allow wider participation in art investing. ARTEX Stock Exchange was co-founded in 2020 by art enthusiasts and financial markets experts H.S.H. Prince Wenceslas of Liechtenstein and Yassir Benjelloun-Touimi.

ARTEX Stock Exchange" is a multilateral trading facility operated by ARTEX MTF AG, a company incorporated in the Principality of Liechtenstein under company number FL-0002.682.571-2 with registered offices at Wuhrstrasse 6, 9490 Vaduz, Liechtenstein.

ARTEX Stock Exchange is regulated by the Financial Markets Authority under reference number 307407.

For more information about ARTEX, please visit www.artex-stockexchange.com

