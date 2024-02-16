Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 16.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Spezial Freitag: Erneut großes Börsenkino nach 300% in Tagen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AJKS | ISIN: FR0013154002 | Ticker-Symbol: 56S1
Tradegate
16.02.24
10:54 Uhr
247,10 Euro
+0,80
+0,32 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
247,10247,2010:58
247,10247,2010:58
Dow Jones News
16.02.2024 | 09:55
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech: Information on Document Availability

DJ Sartorius Stedim Biotech: Information on Document Availability 

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech: Information on Document Availability 
16-Feb-2024 / 09:23 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Aubagne, February 16, 2024 
 
 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech: Information on Document Availability 
 
 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group's Universal Registration Document 2023 is now available at: 
 
https://www.sartorius.com/en/company/investor-relations/sartorius-stedim-biotech-sa-investor-relations/ 
news-financial-publications 
 
It contains the following information: 
- Business development for fiscal 2023 and the 2024 forecast for the Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group 
- Consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 
 
 
A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a provider of 
innovative solutions, the company based in Aubagne, France, helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications, 
such as cell and gene therapies, safely, rapidly, and economically. The shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. are 
quoted on the Euronext Paris. The company has a strong global reach with manufacturing and R&D sites as well as sales 
entities in Europe, North America, and Asia. Sartorius Stedim Biotech regularly expands its portfolio through 
acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2023, the company generated sales revenue of around 2.8 billion euros, 
according to preliminary figures. Currently, more than 10,600 employees are working for customers around the globe. 
Contact 
Petra Kirchhoff; Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations 
Phone: +49(0)551.308.1686; petra.kirchhoff@sartorius.com 
 
Follow Sartorius Stedim Biotech on Twitter @Sartorius_Group and on LinkedIn. 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: Sartorius Stedim Biotech: Information on Document Availability 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Company:   Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA 
       Avenue de Jouques 
       13781 Aubagne 
       France 
Phone:    +33 44 284 5600 
E-mail:    sartorius.presse@sartorius.com 
Internet:   www.sartorius-stedim.com 
ISIN:     FR0013154002 
Euronext   DIM 
Ticker: 
AMF Category: Additional regulated information to be pubicly disclosed under the legislation of a Member State / Terms 
       of availability of a registration document or its updates 
EQS News ID: 1838837 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1838837 16-Feb-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1838837&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 16, 2024 03:23 ET (08:23 GMT)

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.