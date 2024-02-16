Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA / Key word(s): Annual Results

Sartorius Stedim Biotech releases Universal Registration Document 2023



16-Feb-2024 / 10:00 CET/CEST



Aubagne, February 16, 2024



Sartorius Stedim Biotech releases Universal Registration Document 2023



Sartorius Stedim Biotech, a leading partner of the biopharma industry, has released its Universal Registration Document 2023 including the Annual Financial Report today. The document is available under the following link: https://ir-reports.sartorius.com/en/ssb/fy-2023 .





Financial calendar

March 26, 2024 Annual General Meeting

April 18, 2024 Publication of the quarterly figures January to March 2024

July 19, 2024 Publication of the half-year figures January to June 2024

October 17, 2024 Publication of the nine-month figures January to September 2024





A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a provider of innovative solutions, the company based in Aubagne, France, helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications, such as cell and gene therapies, safely, rapidly, and economically. The shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. are quoted on the Euronext Paris. The company has a strong global reach with manufacturing and R&D sites as well as sales entities in Europe, North America, and Asia. Sartorius Stedim Biotech regularly expands its portfolio through acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2023, the company generated sales revenue of around 2.8 billion euros. Currently, more than 10,600 employees are working for customers around the globe.





Contact

Timo Lindemann

External Communications

+49 (0)551.308.4724

timo.lindemann@sartorius.com





Follow Sartorius on LinkedIn . Attachment



File: Press Release





Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



