Researchers from China and the UK have improved the Adam optimization algorithm to achieve better results in dust detection on PV panels. The optimized algorithm reportedly performed better than most common algorithms used for dust detection.An international group of scientists developed a novel dust detection method for PV systems. The new technique is based on deep learning and utilizes an improved version of the adaptive moment estimation (Adam) optimization algorithm, which is commonly used to train networks. "The Adam algorithm combines the advantages of gradient descent and momentum methods, ...

