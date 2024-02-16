Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2023

NANPING, China, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or " Golden Heaven ") (Nasdaq: GDHG), an amusement park operator in China, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023.

Ms. Qiong Jin, the CEO and Chairman of the Company, commented, "This 2023 fiscal year marked a period of resilience for the Company. Our parks experienced decreases in park attendance, mainly due to facility safety maintenance from June 2023 to September 2023, which had a notable impact on our immediate financial performance. Despite such challenges, we pursued collaborations with major amusement parks in China. We believe that our successful listing on Nasdaq in April 2023 helped us to accelerate our market expansion in China. Looking forward, we will strive to satisfy customers' entertainment needs and enhance our reputation. We are also dedicated to expanding our presence in the industry and unlocking value for all our stakeholders."

Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $31.8 million in fiscal year 2023, compared to $41.8 million in fiscal year 2022.

Gross profit was $19.3 million in fiscal year 2023, compared to $30.2 million in fiscal year 2022. Gross margin was 60.76% in fiscal year 2023, compared to 72.19% in fiscal year 2022.

Income from operations was $10.7 million in fiscal year 2023, compared to $21.2 million in fiscal year 2022.

Net income was $6.5 million in fiscal year 2023, compared to $14.3 million in fiscal year 2022.

Earnings per share was $0.13 in fiscal year 2023, compared to $0.29 in fiscal year 2022.

Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Revenue





For the Year Ended

September 30, 2023

For the Year Ended

September 30, 2022





USD

%

USD

%

Sales of in-park recreation



30,115,995

94.74 %



$ 39,377,906

94.23 %

Rental income



1,514,697

4.77 %





1,089,435

2.61 %

Park service fees



156,110

0.49 %





1,320,855

3.16 %

Total revenue



31,786,802

100.00 %





41,788,196

100.00 %



Our revenue was derived from sales of in-park recreation, rental income, and park service fees. The total revenue was $31.8 million in fiscal year 2023, decreased by 23.93% from $41.8 million in fiscal year 2022. Such decrease was primarily attributable to the decrease in sales of in-park recreation and park service fees.

Our revenue from each of our revenue segments is summarized as follows:

For fiscal year 2023:

(USD)

Sales of in-park recreation

Rental income

Park service fees

Total Reportable segment revenue

$ 30,115,995



$ 1,514,697



$ 156,110



$ 31,786,802

Inter-segment loss



-





-





-





-

Revenue from external customers



30,115,995





1,514,697





156,110





31,786,802

Segment gross profit

$ 17,642,945



$ 1,514,697



$ 156,110



$ 19,313,752

Gross margin



58.58 %



100 %



100 %



60.76 %

For fiscal year 2022:

(USD)

Sales of in-park recreation

Rental income

Park service fees

Total Reportable segment revenue

$ 39,377,906



$ 1,089,435



$ 1,320,855



$ 41,788,196

Inter-segment loss



-





-





-





-

Revenue from external customers



39,377,906





1,089,435





1,320,855





41,788,196

Segment gross profit

$ 27,755,558



$ 1,089,435



$ 1,320,855



$ 30,165,848

Gross margin



70.49 %



100 %



100 %



72.19 %

Sales of in-park recreation

Revenue from sales of in-park recreation was $30.1 million in fiscal year 2023, decreased by 23.52% from $39.4 million in fiscal year 2022. This decrease was mainly because (i) Mangshi Jinsheng Amusement Park was initially closed for electrical maintenance from November 2022 to April 2023, and (ii) all of the other parks experienced decreases in park attendance due to facility safety maintenance from June 2023 to September 2023.

Rental income

Revenue from rental income was $1.5 million in fiscal year 2023, increased by 39.04% from $1.1 million in fiscal year 2022. Such change was primarily attributable to (i) the rental payment from the Children's Castle project, which started to generate revenue in Yueyang Amusement World on October 1, 2022; and (2) the rental payment from the electricity-free park attractions, which started to generate revenue in Tongling West Lake Amusement World on May 1, 2023.

Park service fees

Revenue from park service fees was $0.2 million in fiscal year 2023, decreased from $1.3 million in fiscal year 2022. Park service fees decreased mainly because a fewer number of gourmet festivals and circus performances were held in the parks. Some of the special events held in the 2022 fiscal year were organized by the local government to help the business during the COVID-19 pandemic, and there was less of such government help in the fiscal year of 2023.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue was $12.5 million in fiscal year 2023, increased by 7.32% from $11.6 million in fiscal year 2022. The increase in cost of revenue was mainly due to the increased facility safety maintenance fees.

Gross Profit

Gross profit was $19.3 million in fiscal year 2023, decreased by 35.97% from $30.2 million in fiscal year 2022.

Gross profit margin was 60.76% in fiscal year 2023, decreased from 72.19% in fiscal year 2022.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were $8.6 million in fiscal year 2023, decreased by 4.28% from $9.0 million in fiscal year 2022. This decrease was mainly attributable to (i) an increase of $0.83 million in general and administrative expenses, or G&A expenses, and (ii) a decrease of $1.22 million in selling expenses.

The $0.83 million increase in G&A expenses was primarily attributable to an increase in consulting fees (including brokerage fees and lawyer fees, etc.), in connection with our initial public offering.

The $1.22 million decrease in selling expenses was primarily attributable to a decrease in advertising fees.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was $4.2 million in fiscal year 2023, decreased by 33.17% from $6.3 million in fiscal year 2022. We are subject to the standard income tax rate of 25% under the PRC tax laws.

Net Income

Net income was $6.5 million in fiscal year 2023, decreased by 54.29% from $14.3 million in fiscal year 2022.

Cash and Cash Equivalents

As of September 30, 2023, our cash and cash equivalents amounted to $0.2 million, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $22.4 million as of September 30, 2022.

About Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd.

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. manages and operates six properties consisting of amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities. With approximately 426,560 square meters of land in the aggregate, these parks are located in geographically diverse markets across the south of China and collectively offer approximately 139 rides and attractions. Due to the geographical locations of the parks and the ease of travel, the parks are easily accessible to an aggregate population of approximately 21 million people. Since September 30, 2023, Mangshi Jinsheng Amusement Park, which is one of the six parks, has been temporarily closed. The parks provide a wide range of exciting and entertaining experiences, including thrilling rides, family-friendly attractions, water attractions, gourmet festivals, circus performances, and high-tech facilities. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://ir.jsyoule.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "propose," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

GOLDEN HEAVEN GROUP HOLDING LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





September 30, 2023



September 30, 2022

ASSETS











CURRENT ASSETS











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 245,908



$ 22,447,145

Advances to suppliers and other current assets



14,433,069





1,987,750

Other receivables



57,723





52,370

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

$ 14,736,700



$ 24,487,265

Property, plant and equipment, net

$ 32,321,643



$ 27,782,087

Right-of-use assets



6,151,204





6,648,370

Other non-current assets



29,017,886





14,167,421

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS



67,490,733





48,597,878

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 82,227,433



$ 73,085,143



















LIABILITIES















CURRENT LIABILITIES















Accounts payable

$ 4,259,820



$ -

Accrued expenses and other payables



3,037,092





3,119,562

Tax payable



1,012,103





2,736,145

Advances from customers



5,732,349





9,645,494

Loan payables



139,280





140,849

Lease liability-current



346,005





427,855

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

$ 14,526,649



$ 16,069,905



















NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES















Lease liability-non-current



5,805,199





6,220,515

Other non-current liabilities



237,472





282,402

Amount due to related party

$ 607,355



$ 904,965

TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES



6,650,026





7,407,882

TOTAL LIABILITIES

$ 21,176,675



$ 23,477,787



















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., Stockholders' equity















Ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized;

51,750,000 shares and 50,000,000 shares issued as of

September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively

$ 5,175



$ 5,000

Additional paid-in capital



9,652,412





3,372,733

Retained earnings



55,559,561





49,099,917

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(4,166,390)





(2,870,294)

Total stockholders' equity



61,050,758





49,607,356

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 82,227,433



$ 73,085,143



GOLDEN HEAVEN GROUP HOLDING LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)





For the Fiscal Year Ended











2023



2022



2021

Revenue

$ 31,786,802



$ 41,788,196



$ 38,517,742

Cost of revenue



12,473,050





11,622,348





11,687,156

Gross profit



19,313,752





30,165,848





26,830,586



























Operating expenses























General and administrative expenses



4,900,269





4,066,178





2,509,090

Selling expenses



3,688,104





4,906,579





5,601,274

Total operating expenses



8,588,373





8,972,757





8,110,364

Income from operations



10,725,379





21,193,091





18,720,222



























Other income (expenses)























Interest income



74,553





42,320





64,320

Interest expenses



(6,008)





(6,162)





(4,583)

Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment



(156,072)





(521,189)





(473,596)

Other income (expenses), net



151,771





(34,723)





5,815

Total other income (expenses), net



64,244





(519,754)





(408,044)

Income before income tax



10,789,623





20,673,337





18,312,178

Income tax expense



(4,240,039)





(6,344,963)





(4,731,803)

Net income

$ 6,549,584



$ 14,328,374





13,580,375



























Other comprehensive income























Net income

$ 6,549,584



$ 14,328,374





13,580,375

Foreign currency translation



(1,296,096)





(4,514,705)





1,288,049

Comprehensive income



5,253,488





9,813,669





14,868,424

Basic & diluted earnings per share

$ 0.13



$ 0.29



$ 0.14

Basic & diluted weighted average number of ordinary shares



50,810,274





50,000,000





100,000,000



GOLDEN HEAVEN GROUP HOLDING LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

The Fiscal Years ended September 30, 2022





Ordinary shares



Statutory



Retained



Accumulative

other

comprehensive











Shares



Amount



reserve



earnings



income



Total

Balance at September 30,

2021



100,000,000



$ 10,000



$ 3,009,476



$ 35,134,800



$ 1,644,411



$ 39,798,687

Shares cancelled by

cash refund



(50,000,000)





(5,000)





-





-





-





(5,000)

Net income



-





-





-





14,328,374





-





14,328,374

Statutory reserve



-





-





363,257





(363,257)





-





-

Foreign currency

translation



-





-





-





-





(4,514,705)





(4,514,705)

Balance at September 30,

2022



50,000,000



$ 5,000



$ 3,372,733



$ 49,099,917



$ (2,870,294)



$ 49,607,356



The Fiscal Years ended September 30, 2023





Ordinary shares



Statutory



Additional

paid-in



Retained



Accumulative

other

comprehensive











Shares



Amount



reserve



capital



earnings



income



Total

Balance at September 30,

2022



50,000,000



$ 5,000





3,372,733



$ -



$ 49,099,917



$ (2,870,294)



$ 49,607,356

Issuance of ordinary

shares-cash



1,750,000





175





-





6,189,739





-





-





6,189,914

Net income



-





-





-





-





6,549,584





-





6,549,584

Statutory reserve



-





-





89,940





-





(89,940)





-





-

Foreign currency

translation



-





-





-





-





-





(1,296,096)





(1,296,096)

Balance at September 30,

2023



51,750,000



$ 5,175





3,462,673



$ 6,189,739



$ 55,559,561



$ (4,166,390)



$ 61,050,758



GOLDEN HEAVEN GROUP HOLDING LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





For the Fiscal Year Ended











2023



2022



2021

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

















Net income

$ 6,549,584



$ 14,328,374



$ 13,580,375

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided

by operating activities























Depreciation and amortization



3,366,804





3,196,715





3,299,874

Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment



156,072





521,189





473,596

Changes in operating assets and liabilities























Other receivables



(6,044)





(7,063)





19,377

Other current assets



(27,973,193)





1,005,523





(14,519,791)

Accounts payable



4,259,820





-





(866,494)

Accrued expenses and other payables



(1,821,122)





579,597





(388,806)

Advances from customers



(3,874,566)





(806,737)





(6,560,028)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities



(19,342,645)





18,817,598





(4,961,897)



























CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES























Proceeds from disposal of equipment



-





85,125





45,664

Additions to property, plant and equipment



(7,910,651)





(275,234)





(905,209)

Net cash used in investing activities



(7,910,651)





(190,109)





(859,545)



























CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES























Advances from related party



1,779,723





971,617





586,121

Repayment of amounts due to related parties



(2,072,512)





(7,817,993)





(461,251)

Proceeds from the issuance of ordinary shares, net of

issuance costs



6,189,914





-





-

Repayment of loan



(140,849)





(145,980)





-

Proceeds from loan payable



139,280





152,063





148,025

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



5,895,556





(6,840,293)





272,895

Effect of change in exchange rate



(843,497)





(2,215,409)





869,563



























NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH

EQUIVALENTS



(22,201,237)





9,571,787





(4,678,984)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year



22,447,145





12,875,358





17,554,342

Cash and cash equivalents, end of year

$ 245,908



$ 22,447,145





12,875,358

SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION:























Cash paid for interest expense



6,008





6,162





4,583

Cash paid for income tax



6,302,806





4,973,635





5,788,891

Operating lease



6,151,204





6,648,370





6,150,602



