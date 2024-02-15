Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 16.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Spezial Freitag: Erneut großes Börsenkino nach 300% in Tagen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 914335 | ISIN: DK0010268366 | Ticker-Symbol: P1F
Frankfurt
16.02.24
08:20 Uhr
0,942 Euro
+0,010
+1,07 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COLUMBUS A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COLUMBUS A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9361,01512:11
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.02.2024 | 23:06
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Columbus A/S: Appeal of judgement by Swedish city court

Company announcement no. 3/2024

Reference is made to the judgement rendered by the Swedish city court on 24 January 2024 in favour of Columbus in which it was concluded that the company M3CS AB and its founders had acted unlawfully and were liable to pay damages and costs to Columbus in the range of SEK 43-45m. Please see company announcement no. 2/2024 for further information on the judgement.

The judgement has been appealed by Columbus as well as M3CS AB and its founders, and at the appeal case Columbus will pursue the original claim of approx. SEK 70m in full.

Columbus will revert once judgement is rendered by the Swedish court of appeal.

Ib Kunøe Søren Krogh Knudsen
Chairman of the Board CEO & President



For further information, please contact:

CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen, +45 70 20 50 00


Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.