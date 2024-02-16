South Korean solar module maker Qcells told its local team this week that its Australian subsidiary will be closed. The decision underscores the highly competitive nature of the Australian solar marketplace and the company's strategic decision to focus on its home market, the United States, and Europe.From pv magazine Australia One of the longest running solar brands is shutting up shop in Australia. Citing "record-breaking price drops and extreme market competition" a statement from Qcells notes that it is focusing its attention elsewhere. The decision was not formally announced via press release, ...

