Formpipe Software AB: Formpipe Fourth quarter and full year 2023 results

October 1 - December 31, 2023

2023 2022 Δ Net sales of SEK 136 m (128 m) 7% Recurring revenues of SEK 101m (84 m) 20% which corresponds to % of net sales 74 % (66 %) EBITDA SEK 33 m (20 m) 64% EBITDA margin 24 % (16 %) EBIT 17 m (6 m) 202% EBIT margin 13 % (4 %) Net profit SEK 19 m (5 m) 265% Net profit margin 14 % (4 %) EPS before dilution SEK 0,34 (0.09) 265% Cash flow from operating activities SEK 66 m (64 m) 4% ACV SEK 9 m (24 m) -61% ARR SEK 405 m (369 m) 10%

January 1 - December 31, 2023

2023 2022 Δ Net sales of SEK 525 m (485 m) 8% Recurring revenues of SEK 383 m (320 m) 20% which corresponds to % of net sales 73 % (66 %) EBITDA SEK 115 m (72 m) 58% EBITDA margin 22 % (15 %) EBIT 49 m (16 m) 211% EBIT margin 9 % (3 %) Net profit SEK 37 m (9 m) 321% Net profit margin 7 % (2 %) EPS before dilution SEK 0,68 (0.16) 321% Cash flow from operating activities SEK 103 m (81 m) 27% ACV SEK 39 m (49 m) -20% ARR SEK 405 m (369 m) 10% Proposed dividend per share SEK,

paid out on two occasions

0.50

(0.00)

This is a translation of the original Swedish version. In the event of any discrepancies between the two versions, the original Swedish version shall take precedence.

This information is insider information that Formpipe Software AB (publ) is obliged make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.15, 16 February 2024.

Read the report and more via this link: Fourth quarter and full year 2023 results

For additional information, contact:

Magnus Svenningson

CEO of Formpipe

magnus.svenningson@formpipe.com

Formpipe builds valuable relationships between data and people. Driven by our core values, since 2004 we have developed premium software that provides you with the right information, in the right context, at the right time. Every time.

We help over 5,500 clients worldwide to digitize and automate business processes. Together with our customers and partners, we co-create a digital society where people thrive. We have offices in Sweden, Denmark, United Kingdom, USA and Germany. Formpipe Software is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Stockholm.