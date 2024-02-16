Anzeige
Formpipe Software AB: Formpipe Fourth quarter and full year 2023 results

October 1 - December 31, 2023

20232022Δ
Net sales of SEK136 m(128 m)7%
Recurring revenues of SEK101m(84 m)20%
which corresponds to % of net sales74 %(66 %)
EBITDA SEK33 m(20 m)64%
EBITDA margin24 %(16 %)
EBIT17 m(6 m)202%
EBIT margin13 %(4 %)
Net profit SEK19 m(5 m)265%
Net profit margin14 %(4 %)
EPS before dilution SEK0,34(0.09)265%
Cash flow from operating activities SEK66 m(64 m)4%
ACV SEK9 m(24 m)-61%
ARR SEK405 m(369 m)10%

January 1 - December 31, 2023

20232022Δ
Net sales of SEK525 m(485 m)8%
Recurring revenues of SEK383 m(320 m)20%
which corresponds to % of net sales73 %(66 %)
EBITDA SEK115 m(72 m)58%
EBITDA margin22 %(15 %)
EBIT49 m(16 m)211%
EBIT margin9 %(3 %)
Net profit SEK37 m(9 m)321%
Net profit margin7 %(2 %)
EPS before dilution SEK0,68(0.16)321%
Cash flow from operating activities SEK103 m(81 m)27%
ACV SEK39 m(49 m)-20%
ARR SEK405 m(369 m)10%
Proposed dividend per share SEK,
paid out on two occasions
0.50
(0.00)

This is a translation of the original Swedish version. In the event of any discrepancies between the two versions, the original Swedish version shall take precedence.

This information is insider information that Formpipe Software AB (publ) is obliged make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.15, 16 February 2024.

Read the report and more via this link: Fourth quarter and full year 2023 results

For additional information, contact:

Magnus Svenningson
CEO of Formpipe
magnus.svenningson@formpipe.com

Formpipe builds valuable relationships between data and people. Driven by our core values, since 2004 we have developed premium software that provides you with the right information, in the right context, at the right time. Every time.

We help over 5,500 clients worldwide to digitize and automate business processes. Together with our customers and partners, we co-create a digital society where people thrive. We have offices in Sweden, Denmark, United Kingdom, USA and Germany. Formpipe Software is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Stockholm.


